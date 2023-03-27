The Polokwane Municipality has had to fork out R9.8 million in replacement and repair costs because of increased cable theft

Polokwane Mayor Makoro John Mpe said that organised crime severely affects the Limpopo capital city's economy, businesses and community

The City of Cape Town has also had to contend with an increase in cable theft, which exacerbates loadshedding

POLOKWANE - An increase in cable theft has seized Polokwane City, costing the municipality millions to repair in the latest financial year.

Polokwane City parted with R9.8 million in the 2023/24 financial year to fix damage caused by cable theft. Image: Lucky Maibi & GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

According to Polokwane Mayor Makoro John Mpe, the municipality has had to part with R9.8 million just to replace stolen cables.

The Polokwane mayor said widespread cable theft severely hinders the municipality's ability to keep the lights on, especially in the targeted industrial areas.

Mpe said that the problems cable theft cause doesn't only burden the municipality's budget or ability to provide electricity, but also affect the economy, business and the Limpopo community at large, eNCA reported.

Mpe added that the municipality is working on increasing the number of municipal enforcement officers to police organised crime activities effectively.

City of Cape Town ramps up policing to stem increase in cable theft

The City of Cape Town is also combating a cable theft epidemic. The Metro reported that the incidents resulted in increased loadshedding stages and more extended periods of blackouts.

In response to the increased cable theft, the city's Metal Theft Unit has ramped up policing efforts, and between July 2022 and the end of January 2023, identified 152 suspects.

The City of Cape Town has set up a tip-off line where residents can earn a reward of up to R5 000 for information that leads to the arrest, confiscation of contraband or unlawful firearms, or the recovery of stolen goods, Engineering News reported.

South Africans complain about increase in cable theft

Below are some comments:

Pretty Skhosana said:

"It's getting worse by the day."

Jafet Altruistic Vassy complained

"We all need electricity and yet some go around stealing electrical cables...what kind of witchcraft is this? Thieves should think twice at times."

Taffy Cliff suggested:

"They must close scrap metal shops to avoid all this."

Constance Nell demanded:

"Call the Electricity Minister."

Cable thief badly burnt while attempting to steal live cabling, SA says, “We don’t feel pain for thieves”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a suspected cable thief was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal live cabling on Monday, 13 March.

The incident occurred while City Power members repaired a cable fault near the Alexandra substation. The area is considered a hotspot for cable theft and vandalism.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the suspected thief tried to cut and steal copper while unaware of the live cables. The cable blew up and the suspect was burnt on his upper body, including his face, according to SowetanLIVE.

