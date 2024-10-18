Mohale Motaung has called on the government to have illegal spaza shops in rural townships closed

This comes after mounting reports of food poisoning and deaths of several schoolchildren

His outrage sparked mixed reactions among netizens, where some supported his stance while others claimed it was pointless

Mohale Motaung wants illegal spaza shops closed down. Images: Twitter/ mohale_motaung, David Harrison/The Times /Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mohale Motaung has joined the fight to have illegal spaza shops closed after more cases of food poisoning were reported.

Mohale Motaung speaks on illegal spaza shops

As more cases of food poisoning get reported around the country, Mohale Motaung used his platform to help bring awareness to a nationwide issue - illegal spaza shops.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the influencer called on the government to close down the shops after more schoolkids were reported to have fallen ill, where, in other cases, lost their lives from food poisoning.

Mohale said it was time to act before more children lost their lives, and accused the police of not taking these cases seriously:

"Children are dying while authorities turn a blind eye. Every day, we allow unregulated, dangerous food to be sold, and we gamble with the lives of our children. The time for action is now!"

Mzansi weighs in on Mohale Motaung's message

Netizens are equally as outraged and called for action to protect children in rural townships:

FloPitse said:

"You are right, Mohale; they must be closed ASAP. Only legal ones who comply must trade."

FetsiTau wrote:

"Something must be done urgently."

AmTevin suggested:

"The easy way out is to stop buying from them because those people are protected."

Meanwhile, others claimed the problem was bigger and accused the government and people renting their homes of being complicit:

Lungie18534215 said:

"You might find out an adult is putting poison to prove a point. Politics is a dangerous game; something is off. Adults eat these things, too.:

black_guider wrote:

"Yes, let's blame the government and the police and leave the people that rent out their homes to these foreigners."

Twiggli posted:

"They bring them to their kasis and give them space to rent then support them by buying from them."

Anele Mdoda speaks out against Ocean Basket

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda calling for people to boycott Ocean Basket.

This comes after the eatery was exposed for only paying its workers with tips and not actual salaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News