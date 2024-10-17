25 learners were admitted to medical facilities in Bronkhorstspruit for suspected food poisoning

Leaners reported started feeling ill after consuming snacks purchased from street vendors outside the school

Community members closed down spaza shops in the area and burnt some of the confiscated snacks

25 pupils from a Bronkhorstspruit school have been discharged from medical facilities after they were admitted for suspected food poisoning. Image: @MDNnewss.

Source: Twitter

All 25 learners who were rushed to medical facilities earlier today have since returned home.

That was confirmed by Xolani Mkhwemde, Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education.

The learners, all from Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, were taken to medical facilities after falling ill.

They all fell ill after allegedly consuming snacks from street vendors outside the school.

Learners rushed to local medical facilities

According to the Department of Education, the learners started showing signs of body itching and stomach pain shortly after consuming the snacks.

Gauteng Provincial Government ambulances took eight learners to Kungwini and 17ported to Zithobeni Clinic.

MEC emphasises importance of safe food

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane expressed concern about the earlier incident and emphasised that learners needed to consume safe food.

“We urge parents, guardians, and schools to be vigilant. Our priority is the health and safety of our children, and we wish the affected learners a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

Community members go on the rampage

The latest suspected food poisoning incident in the country sparked outrage among community members who closed down spaza shops in the area.

Community members confiscated some of the snacks that they claimed were making children sick and proceeded to burn them.

Angry residents continue to blame foreign-owned spaza shops for the problems, a sentiment shared by many South Africans.

6 dead in suspected food poisoning case

Seven-year-old Katleho Olifant became the sixth child to pass away in Naledi from suspected food poisoning.

The youngster passed away in hospital, where he was admitted after eating suspected poisoned food.

He passed away on the same day that five of his friends were laid to rest in Naledi, Briefly News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News