The African National Congress's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighted the strain the party is facing because of the division

He spoke while delivering the Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on 27 October

South Africans believed that the former ruling party had lost its way and was a sinking ship

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa is worried about the ANC's infighting and ambitious members. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BOKSBURG—The African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa called for unity in the ANC and warned against factionalism and its dangers to the political party.

ANC divisions are a problem: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa spoke while delivering the Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on 27 October 2024. He noted that the party is battling with trust, legitimacy and authority after a dismal election performance during the 2024 general elections when they lost their majority.

Ramaphosa said the party is facing an existential threat driven by careerism, personal ambition, and factionalism. He also noted that the ANC has struggled with ideological rifts, political intrigue, and ill-treatment, among other things. He remarked that a unified ANC must honour Tambo's legacy.

SA thinks ANC is dying

Netizens discussing the ANC's fate on Facebook believe the party has a grim future.

Reff roll Muzibukwe asked:

"Who is gonna replace Cyril? In the current leadership, no one is fit. ANC is going down."

Fafama Dalasa said:

"President Ramaphosa speaks the truth. Many years before 1994, the ANC was the most respected political party. People were dancing along the streets, singing and speaking only about the ANC. After 1994, corruption stole the ANC's respect."

Floris Kotze said:

"Incompetence and stupidity are the reason for all the problems."

Wilson Jansen said:

"He knew very well that he and his party was facing decline years back."

Malome Kagiso said:

"Ramaphosa and his funders will continue to haunt the ANC until nothing is left."

