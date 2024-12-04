Controversial author Jackie Phamotse expressed concerns about easing visa regulations for Nigerian citizens in a letter to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

She blasted the government for ignoring issues like drug abuse and the safety of children, asking the President to take concrete actions to protect citizens

Social media users supported Phamotse's stance, with many calling for a referendum and demanding that the government listen to public concerns

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse has penned a lengthy message to the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the recent announcement about easing visa regulations for Nigerian citizens.

Jackie Phamotse has written an open letter to President Ramaphosa opposing the proposed visa regulations for Nigerians.

Jackie Phamotse writes a letter to President Ramaphosa

The star joined many South Africans who have expressed concerns over the matter.

Taking to her X page, the I Tweet What I Like - So Sue Me author expressed her concerns in an open letter to the President. Jackie asked President Ramaphosa to put the feelings and safety of South Africans first. Part of the letter read:

"I implore you to listen to the concerns of your citizens and take concrete actions to protect our rights and ensure our safety. We deserve a government that prioritises our well-being and takes decisive action to address the challenges we face.

I am heartbroken but equally aware of the dangers you refuse to address. Every day, kids are leaving these borders, and drugs are coming in. Have you not seen the human crisis? Do you not understand the risks you have created in your agenda with Nigeria? When will we matter? Are you not a father? What about us? I have nothing more to say, but you have killed us."

SA applauds Jackie Phamotse for her letter to President Ramaphosa

Social media users praised Jackie Phamotse for using her platform to address pressing issues. Many called on the South African government to listen to the people's pleas.

@molypop112 said:

"Supported m well said Jackie. We need a referendum asap, all these nonsense can't go on as usual."

@BlazingLEGOs commented:

"Thank you for this ♥️"

@Malumz360 added:

"You have our support madam, salute🫡"

@fighting4SA wrote:

"The thing is, he knows once he steps down, he will be like Zuma, and that terrifies him."

@mrsmphuthi said:

"For some reason, he thinks this Nigerian issue is a joke."

@David_94__ wrote:

"Will he listen, does he even care?"

