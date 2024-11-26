4 Foreigners Nabbed After Allegedly Firing Guns at Tshwane Community Trying To Shut Spaza Shops
- Gauteng police arrested a group of foreign nationals following a shooting in Saulsville, Atteridgeville
- The incident was reportedly sparked by residents mobilising to shut down foreign-owned spazas
- Four men were charged with attempted murder while the injured person was taken to a local hospital
- The police's Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News the suspects will appear in court soon
TSHWANE — Four foreign shop owners were arrested after allegedly shooting at community members in Atteridgeville.
One person, a 32-year-old man, was injured during the incident, which occurred in the area of Saulsville on Monday, 25 November 2024.
4 Foreigners nabbed for alleged shooting
Briefly News has it on good authority that it happened after residents went around the community, attempting to shut down the foreign-owned businesses.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that four men were subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Nevhuhulwi said:
"The community informed the responding officers that Somalian [nationals], who were inside the spaza, shot one community member.
"The victim [sustained] a gunshot [wounds] to his right hand and [his] right upper leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment."
The suspects were found still inside the shop and were arrested. Nevhuhulwi said they were expected to appear in court soon.
Soweto community wants Ramaphosa gone
In related news, Briefly News reported that residents in Gauteng's Soweto are infuriated after President Cyril Ramaphosa's blanket pronouncement for unregistered local and foreign-owned spaza shops to do so within 21 days.
An opposing group prevented other community members from registering spaza shops owned by foreign nationals renting space from their yards at a Customer Service Centre in Jabulani on 19 November.
A few days earlier, on 15 November, Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the food poisoning crisis that has been battering SA since the beginning of the year.
He highlighted 890 reported food poisoning incidents nationally between September and November and ordered a clampdown on spaza shops.
