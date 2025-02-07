Nhlamulo Ndhlela claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has no clue about what he is doing

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s spokesperson thinks the president needs to step down

South Africans criticised Ndhlela for being too emotional, saying he needed to focus on politics

Nhlamulo Ndhlela said that the sooner Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, the better it would be for the country. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – To say Nhlamulo Ndhlela was far from impressed with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) is a bit of an understatement.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s National Spokesperson was highly critical of the president’s speech, saying that “this man” has no ideas whatsoever.

Ramaphosa delivered his speech at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 6 February 2025, with political parties split in their thoughts about it.

Ndhlela calls for Ramaphosa to step down

Speaking outside the Cape Town City Hall following the president’s address, Ndhlela said that the president’s proposals could not even be referred to as a plan.

“This is just a reflection of a failed state of the nothingness address.

He added that one could tell that Ramaphosa had no ideas whatsoever, describing it as a disaster.

“This man has got no clue. The sooner this man steps down, the better for all South Africans,” he vented.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela wants Cyril Ramaphosa to resign for the sake of the country. Image: Alfredo Zuniga

Source: Getty Images

Social media users debate Ndhlela’s comments

Ndhlela’s statement drew a lot of criticism from social media users, with some saying he needed to manage his emotions better.

@TshepoL72630054 added:

“They have never been in government to know how things are done.”

@NthlorengYathab said:

“This one is politically bankrupt, that's why he is always talking about the president stepping down. He can't debate on any other political issues.”

@simo60061114 stated:

“Those who wear that uniform are needed at the trenches in the DRC to fight against those who want to steal minerals and give it to Trump. Black-on-black political campaigns don't help at this present moment. How can you fight with your brother, but can't talk about Afriforum🤔?”

@SNjotini said:

“He is intelligent but emotional.”

@Mdaizo37 added:

“Reduce your anger and stop speaking with emotions mfana. This is politics.”

@FransMasike said:

“Nhlamulo needs anger management.”

@skwereni added:

“This guy, he is dreaming in the daylight. He needs some help, he really does. Shame, MK will never govern South Africa.”

@DerrickFMh1039 stated:

“Mk Party must find someone to speak for them. He has less understanding of politics. That was an offramp that he took.”

@ntsiemmoko13 added:

“The boy is clueless about politics. He must learn from the seasoned politicians.”

Political parties weigh in on SONA

