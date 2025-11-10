The G20 summit offers an opportunity to showcase leadership on global economic and development issues

The timing of South Africa hosting the G20 Summit is important, as the country takes on a key role in global discussions

The summit presents an opportunity to demonstrate how philanthropy can drive growth, innovation, and lasting change across Africa

Briefly News spoke to Michael Mapstone, CEO of the Anglo American Foundation (AAF), to explore how this moment could shape Africa’s development

South Africa’s upcoming G20 Summit comes at a crucial time. With Africa projected to have almost 40% of the world’s youth by 2050, the continent’s young population is set to play a defining role in driving future global growth and innovation. South Africa is the first African country to hold the presidency.

Mapstone sees an opportunity to showcase how philanthropy can unlock African potential. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Hosting the G20 summit

The G20 is an international forum that includes the world’s major economies. The forum does not have a permanent secretariat, and the Presidency of the G20 rotates annually among members. Michael Mapstone, CEO of the Anglo American Foundation (AAF), believes this moment carries both promise and responsibility. He said philanthropy must adapt and grow to meet the pace of transformation shaping Africa’s future. Mapstone reflected on how his early career teaching English across Asia and Latin America revealed the potential of young people to lead when given opportunities. He noted that while talent is widespread, access to opportunities remains limited.

With the G20 spotlight on South Africa, Mapstone views the moment as a chance to highlight philanthropy’s role in unlocking African potential. He noted the importance of local collaboration to drive inclusive growth, create jobs, and tackle systemic challenges, adding that effective philanthropy enables communities to thrive rather than imposing outside solutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Empowering youth to take agency

Mapstone sees the moment as part of a broader shift in global philanthropy, with countries like South Africa setting new standards for collaboration and impact and recognising youth as key drivers of change. The CEO stressed the need to build systems that support young people and to invest in African talent while trusting local leadership.

According to him, sustainable philanthropy is achieved by empowering youth to take agency, ensuring initiatives endure beyond the present. He said that the future of philanthropy depends on creating supportive ecosystems, empowering local stakeholders, and trusting communities to take the lead.

South Africa is defining new norms of collaboration and impact. Image: PresidencyZA/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about the G20 summit

United States President Donald Trump's decision to skip the G20 summit in South Africa sparked a debate among South Africans. Some slammed Trump's decision, and others were concerned about the impact it would have on the economy. Trump indicated that he has no plans to attend the G20 Summit in November in South Africa. He spoke on Air Force One and said that he had a lot of problems with South Africa.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed that the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be among the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors who will meet in Cape Town in the Western Cape.

South Africa has pulled out all the stops when hosting the Group of Twenty (G20) meetings, something citizens were quick to point out. With the country becoming the first African country to hold the presidency, the government put its best foot forward to make sure the country looked good for international visitors.

SA excludes Vladimir Putin from G20 summit

Briefly News also reported that President Vladimir Putin will not be invited to the G20 Summit in South Africa in 2025.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest for the Russian President in 2023. Putin skipped the BRICS Summit in South Africa in 2023 and the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News