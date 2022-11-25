Andre de Ruyter, the man at the helm of Eskom, says three things are required to solve Eskom's problems

The Eskom CEO made the comments during a panel discussion on SA's energy woes in Cape Town

De Ruyter added that the just energy transition away from coal was the only solution to the energy crisis

CAPE TOWN - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter knows how to fix the power utility's problems, and it involves heaps of money, activated policy and a sprinkle of urgency.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter says Eskom need money, policy and urgency to solve SA's energy crisis. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Dean Hutton

Source: Getty Images

De Ruyter revealed these key ingredients needed at Eskom during a Daily Maverick event, The Gathering in Cape Town, on Thursday, 24 November. The Eskom chief executive was part of a panel discussing the country's energy crisis and renewable energy solutions needed to solve it.

De Ruyter told the audience that investors were ready to pour money into Eskom's generation capacity but needed policy consistency and predictability to feel confident about investing, EWN reported.

The CEO added that the country was also in desperate need of a sense of urgency. De Ruyter said the energy crisis was at the point where solutions needed to be implemented quickly so more capacity could be added to the grid to replace Eskom's fleet.

According to Daily Maverick, The CEO of the embattled power utility also stated that the just transition away from coal was the solution to South Africa's energy woes. For De Ruyter, the just transition would solve more than just the energy crisis but will also drive economic growth, create jobs and tackle the nation's environmental issues.

The CEO added that if South Africa's energy mix does not expand that the nation would have missed a vital opportunity. De Ruyter told the audience that the Stone Age didn't end because there were no stones and that the same principle must apply to SA's coal age.

De Ruyter claimed:

“I don’t think that the fact that we have coal means that we should continue to burn coal… that’s a fallacy.”

South Africans react to Andre de Ruyter's Three-pronged solutions for SA's energy crisis

@ClubGusheshe claimed:

"This guy has never had success anywhere in his executive history. How will he know what success looks like?"

@REVELAT42359607 suggested:

"One solution would be to fire the ANC."

@angryforestcan1 added:

"Privatise the whole generating section after cancelling the monopoly. Stop the lucrative (for decision makers at least, certainly not for taxpayers) of wind and solar generation, other than highly specific and specialised applications."

@garethjlawrence asked:

"Stating the obvious with buzz words. Show some action. How many incompetent employees have been fired to date? How many people with a proven track record at Eskom have been approached to assist?"

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter revealed the senior manager's plight on Thursday, 24 November, while speaking at an Exporters Western Cape networking event in Cape Town.

