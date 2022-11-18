Media personality Pearl Thusi took to her timeline and blasted Eskom after #Stage4 loadshedding hit Mzansi on Friday morning

The fuming TV presenter slammed the power utility for failing to keep the lights on while it keeps increasing prices

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Pearl's remarks with some agreeing with her that there's some kind of alleged corruption going on at Eskom

Stage 4 loadshedding has been implemented by Eskom and Pearl Thusi is furious. The media personality took to her timeline and blasted Eskom after it announced that Stage 4 has been implemented on Friday morning, 18 November.

Pearl Thusi blasted Eskom when it implemented Stage 4 loadshedding. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

She blasted the power utility for raising prices while it is failing to keep the lights on. Taking to Twitter, the star said:

"And then there’s the audacity of raising prices, trying to make people with inverters/ solar pay you a penalty (if we’re being honest) because of your own inability to do the 1 job you have. You had only ONE job."

Pearl Thusi went on to accuse Eskom of corruption claiming that loadshedding is affecting the country's economy. She added:

"Whatever corrupt reasons this is happening is affecting the productivity of this entire country. And affecting the poor in devastating ways."

Peeps took to the TV presenter's comment section and shared mixed views to her thread.

@Intra_IVB said:

"People who can afford inverters are not the kinds to strike/protest. The best you can do is raise the awareness of this penalty with your influence."

officiallyfree5 wrote:

"Poverty wena Pearl. We have all the resources in the country to make electricity kuze kovalwa, Nuclear and Coal galore. The problem is certain households really don't afford electricity and some would rather not pay at all even though everyone uses it. Leaves Eskom at a loss."

@Brent60602805 commented:

"I have an inverter and gel battery, no solar panels this way no extra connection fee and my battery last 7 to 8 hours."

@TrueAlphabw said:

"Wait... Y'all pay a penalty for having panels and inverters? Your gov is F'd up. It's like paying Water Utilities for having a borehole."

@TshepoDiamondD added:

"The useless fat cats had one job!!!"

