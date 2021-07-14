Pearl Thusi Slams SA Politics Amid Violent Protests and Looting Crisis

Pearl Thusi has slammed South African politics amid the ongoing looting crisis and violent protests in some parts of the country

The media personality believes that the country's politics in in the gutter as the violent riots continue

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the actress' post with some even suggesting that the ANC-led government must just step down

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to slam Mzansi politics amid the ongoing unrest since the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

The media personality and many social media users have shared their disappointment at the leadership of the country for failing to address the current violent protests and looting.

Pearl Thusi has slammed SA politics amid violent protests and looting crisis. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the volatile situation in the country that was sparked by the incarceration of Zuma. Pearl Thusi wrote:

"South African politics is in the gutter."

Tweeps have taken to her comment section on the micro-blogging platform to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@LeratoMotsoene7 said:

"Cyril must just step down!"

@Mronza_Projects wrote:

"That's not the solution. The whole ANC must go."

@Da_Vince2 commented:

"Only South Africans themselves will turn things around."

@Mthobysy wrote:

"No leadership at all. The president is running the country via Zoom."

@M_M_mllm commented:

"It has been a ticking time bomb waiting to explode."

@Mamphele2 added:

"A nation is a reflection of its own leader."

Pearl Thusi prays for healing amid Mzansi protests

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share her opinion on the volatile situation in Mzansi. The stunner said she couldn't even sleep on Monday, 12 January because of the current violent looting, arrests and shootings taking place in Mzansi.

The media personality shared that she was sorry for all the people who are suffering because of the state of affairs in South Africa. She wrote on Twitter:

"I can’t sleep… people out there are seriously suffering. Young and old. This is so sad man… I pray healing for my country… that people can live in peace and dignity."

