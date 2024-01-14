Menzi Mabizela is a South African maskandi singer who no longer has a record label behind you

The South African maskandi musician was let go after allegedly unreasonable demands for more money

Mzansi netizens chimed in after the Maskandi singer was dropped by his record label like a hot potato

Menzi Mabizela is in the headlines following a fallout with his record label. The musician's contract was terminated after the Maskandi star asked for more funding from the label.

Menzi Mabizela lost his record label deal for allegedly making unreasonable demands about money.



Menzi Mabizela wanted to fulfil some traditional obligation for his family with the record label's help. The artist also made his own claims about his standard of living.

Menzi Mabizela loses record label deal

Maskandi singer Menzi Mabizela disagreed over finances with his record label. According to Zimoja, he wanted them to buy five cows to pay for lobola.

The record label boss, Mthobisi Mthembu, refused to fulfil the request, arguing they were already helping him build two family homes. Mthobisi Mthembu then terminated the contract with the singer, retained his master's for his full albums and repossessed his Toyota Fortune.

Menzi Mabizela speaks out about record label

The maskandi singer said he needed money and lamented that all his hard work belongs to the record label. Menzi said he had nothing to show for it after years of hard work and that he would be managing himself.

SA discusses maskandi artist

The people thought the record label was in the wrong. Online users shared their thoughts about the artist.

@kgoshi_sesele said::

"The entertainment industry is brutal. This should be a lesson for upcoming artists to get legal aid before signing with any record label. These record labels will completely exploit you,if you sign out of desperation. "

@prow_II added:

"I think the label was wrong for dropping him."

@CalliePhakathi commented:

"These artists need to read and understand their contracts before they sign."

@FutureBite argued;

"He wanted to do the right thing they shouldn't have dumped him"

@jawawa95 applauded Menzi's move to go independent:

"In this industry you have to be independent ,so you can be able to earn what you will appreciate."

