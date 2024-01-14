Dr Malinga was a trending topic after his lively performance at the ANC's 112th-anniversary event

Videos of Malinga had tweeps questioning his political affiliations and they recalled his promise to never endorse the ANC

But fans defended Malinga, citing his need to earn a living despite how he might feel about the ruling party

Dr Malinga was part of the lineup at the ANC 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Dr Malinga set Twitter on fire with his dynamic performance at the ANC's 112th-anniversary celebration held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Dr Malinga entertains ANC supporters

Videos capturing Malinga's animated showmanship went viral. It also showed the singer's energy before the mass crowd wearing ANC's signature colours black, green, and gold.

Tweeps reminds Dr Malinga of his vow

However, tweeps like @AfricaisBlack were stunned seeing Malinga at the ANC event after he vowed that he would never campaign for the party.

Malinga also highlighted in a podcast interview the lack of service delivery, especially in communities like Hammanskraal where residents had to deal with contaminated drinking water for years.

See the post below:

Fans rally behind Dr Malinga

The Akulaleki hitmaker's fans defended him and argued that he needs to provide for his family, especially after troubles with SARS.

See some of the comments below:

@SaneleGume34546 mentioned:

"The man sang for his porridge!"

@MrMagong wrote:

"Every artist has a price I guess."

@AfricaBegreat

"They gonna send SARS after him again."

@MightiJamie commented:

"He is an example of how these old political parties stay in power. Many people forget how hungry and angry they were when the short-term deposit is made."

@TheGeopol mentioned:

"Politics of the stomach."

@RichBlackWidow added:

"Poverty will humble you."

@svukeve tweeted:

"Myekeleni niyamazi uzokhala futhi."

@KasiBlackRoom

"Dr Malinga is just hustling even if he didn't take the job , someone else would've taken the job."

Dr Malinga settles R2 Million SARS debt

In another article, Briefly News reported that legendary musician Dr Malinga happily shared that he is now a debt-free person-days after he showed his gratitude towards EFF leader Julius Sello Malema.

After days of being booted offstage by Shebeshxt's fans, Dr Malinga shared during his interview on the B-Hive Podcast that he has finally settled his R2 million SARS.

Source: Briefly News