Bathong! Drama unfolded on social media after a lady recently caught her man cheating on her and having an entire secret family during an unplanned encounter at a mall in the US.

Wife spots husband with secret family at the mall

The jaw-dropping moment was shared on TikTok under the handle @royelleking and has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and disbelief across Mzansi and the globe.

According to the viral TikTok video that has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, the unsuspecting wife had gone to the mall for routine shopping. But what started as a normal day quickly turned into a heartbreaking ordeal when she spotted her husband walking with his alleged secret family.

The wife revealed to the woman that she was getting a divorce from her husband and that she was the fourth woman he had been caught with, which shocked the lady. The husband told his wife that it was the mother of his kids.

"You can call me baby mama because you're gonna be on child support becuase what do you mean, said the woman, who was caught with the wife's husband in the clip."

The wife explained to the woman that she and her husband had just returned from a trip to Greece, and he proposed to her to renew their vows after 20 years of being allegedly married.

"You just asked me to renew our vows after 20 years, and now you want to be here with her?' She said, 'They’re going to get all this evidence, and it's going right to court. And guess what? I'm not getting half, I'm getting 70%."

The confrontation reportedly escalated into a heated argument, where the woman caught with the wife’s husband began hitting him in the mall as he walked away.

While the identities of the individuals involved remain unconfirmed, the video has ignited conversations around betrayal, trust, and modern-day relationships. Some online users have speculated that the other woman may not have known about the marriage either, sparking debate about accountability and honesty in relationships.

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens react to man caught cheating

Social media users reacted strongly, with many expressing sympathy for the wife and calling out the husband for his deception.

Cinda said:

"And this baby mama thought he was single all the time? Oh please, ladies, 99% of u know exactly these guys are either married or in a relationship."

Kezia added:

"Trust men at your own risk."

User expressed:

"His time management skills should be studied at university."

Tara Ward wrote:

"How did he pull this off?"

Lenny Samuel commented:

"Let's be adult here! This behaviour hurts people! Children deserve better from their father than to be living a double life! One wife is enough for any man!"

