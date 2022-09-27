Who is Chrispen Nyathi? Biography, age, partner, language, TV shows, profiles

Chrispen Nyathi is a South African-based actor famous for playing the role of Charleston Ncube in the Mzansi Magic drama, DiepCity. His character is always ready to pray and will break into worship songs at any random moment, which Nyathi enjoys most.

Is Chrispen Nyathi a Zimbabwean? The actor, who hails from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, recently won the Viewer's Choice Award for best actor at the 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards. Although acting was his childhood dream, the actor was unprepared for the challenging journey. Get Chrispen Nyathi's TV roles, net worth and more here.

Chrispen Nyathi's profiles and biography

Full name Chrispen Nyathi Nickname Chrispen Date of birth May 31, 1994 Age 28 years (As of 2022) Birthplace Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Profession Actor Languages Shona, English, Xhosa, Ndebele and IsiZulu Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 70 kg Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Taurus Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Dube Keeyaa Hair colour Black Eye colour Black High school Denver Secondary school Primary school Hillside primary Famous as Charleston in DiepCity Social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Net worth $200k

Where was Chrispen Nyathi born?

The celebrated actor was born on May 31, 1994, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Thus, Chrispen Nyathi's age is 28 years as of 2022. He comes from a humble background where his mother and grandmother used to work as domestic workers.

What are Chrispen Nyathi's languages?

He is multilingual and can speak IsiZulu, Shona, Xhosa, Ndebele and English.

Who is Chrispen Nyathi's girlfriend?

Nyathi is in a relationship with Dube Keeyaa, a South African girl.

Chrispen Nyathi's education

He attended Hillside primary school before he proceeded to Denver secondary school. The self-taught actor is planning to go to college to study theatre and enhance his acting skills.

Chrispen Nyathi'sacting career

Nyathi developed an interest in acting in 2004 in Grade 5. He was part of the school drama club, where he discovered his love for acting. When he grew up, he was obsessed with movies, and that is when he decided to pursue acting as a full-time career.

In 2019, he relocated to South Africa, where he attended Denver High School. While there, he used to participate in Behind The Blazer after school as their principal was strict. The project was effective as he bagged acting gigs on series like Bennelanders, AksiSPaza and Accused.

How did Chrispen Nyathi join DiepCity?

His acting journey had been challenging for six years, but he only got his breakthrough in the sixth year with his role on DiepCity.

Role as Charleston on DiepCity

Charleston is a young Zimbabwean pastor who came to preach in Diepkloof. Besides preaching, he also has a vision of opening a big church with many congregants. Although he is genuine, he succumbs to pressures quickly.

Who is Mary from DiepCity?

Mary from DiepCity's name is Moshine Mametja. She was born on October 18, 1994. Thus, she is 27 years old. She was born in The Oaks Ga-Sekororo, Limpopo Province in South Africa and raised in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

Chrispen Nyathi's singing

Pastor Charleston is also known for his melodious voice. This is a talent that Nyathi hopes to nurture and later pursue a career in music.

Although Chrispen says that his character and Charleston are similar in their love of God and singing, he admits that Charleston is not as genuine as he is.

Chrispen Nyathi's pictures

The actor likes to post his amazing pictures on his Instagram account to connect with his fans. See them below!

1. Looking gorgeous!

Nyathi knows how to pose for unique captions. Besides, his outfit complements well with his skin colour.

2. Looking sharp

Chrispen knows how to dress for every occasion. He looks handsome in this attire.

3. In action!

He knows how to bring out the best in every action. He is very talented at acting.

Chrispen Nyathi's TV shows

2021: DiepCity

2020: Rogue

Is Charleston from DiepCity Zimbabwean?

He is a Zimbabwean national who moved to South Africa to land an acting role after the producer of DiepCity met him on Instalive.

Chrispen Nyathi's height

The DiepCity actor measures 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 70 kg. Nyathi has back eyes, and his hair colour is also black.

What is Chrispen Nyathi's net worth?

The celebrated actor has a net worth estimated at $200k. His primary source of income is from acting.

Above is all about Chrispen Nyathi, the Zimbabwean-born actor. Although life was difficult for him at some point, he never gave up on pursuing his dreams. He is celebrated in South Africa for his acting prowess.

