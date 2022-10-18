Who is Tsidi Makitle? Phumeza from Durban Gen age, twin, family, profiles

Tsidi Makitle has been recently making the headlines in South Africa for all the right reasons. She is a fast-rising star in the Mzansi film industry. Fans of the telenovela Durban Gen recognize her for her role as Phumeza.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tsidi Makitle is a South African actress known for her role as Phumeza in Durban Gen. Photo: @tsidimakitle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tsidi Makitle makes up one-half of the Makitle twins. She and her sister Tsidiso are both actresses. Together, they own a company named Smooth Creations Ltd.

Tsidi Makitle's profiles

Full name Tsidi Makitle Gender Female Date of birth 17th of August 1998 Place of birth New Germany, Durban, South Africa Age 24 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Randy Noluthando Ndlovu and Tsidiso Occupation Actress and entrepreneur Net worth $5500 Social media accounts Instagram

Tsidi Makitle's biography

She was born on the 17th of August 1998. As of 2022, Tsidi Makitle's age is 24 years old. Her star sign is Leo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is Tsidi Makitle's nationality?

The actress was born in New Germany, a town in Durban, KwaZulu Nato, South Africa. She is of South African nationality by birth. Her name Tsidi originates from Lesotho, which means comforter.

Is Phumeza from Durban Gen a twin in real life?

The actress has an identical twin sister called Tsidiso. From the photos online, it is difficult to identify one from the other. She is, however, not her only sibling. She has a younger sister called Randy Noluthando Ndlovu.

How old are the Makitle twins?

The Makitle twins were born in the year 1998. They are 24 years as of 2022. Growing up, the pair had a rough childhood. Their mother had a stroke when they were younger, and they were forced to take care of her. Not much information about their parents is available.

The Durban Gen actress with her twin sister and younger sister Randy. Photo: @tsidimakitle

Source: Instagram

Education

She went to the University of Zululand. In 2020, she graduated from the University with a degree in arts.

Tsidi Makitle's career

Makitle is an actress and entrepreneur. Among Tsidi Makitle's TV roles is her appearance as Phumeza in Durban Gen, a South African medical drama telenovela. It is an e.tv original production produced by Stained Glass TV Production.

The series follows the trials, tribulations, triumphs, heartbreaks, betrayals and bonds experienced by Mbali, the staff of Durban General and the patients who come through their doors looking for help.

How old is Phumeza from Durban Gen?

Phumeza in Durbin Gen is a soft-spoken, well-mannered medical practitioner committed to her work. She is compassionate to her patients, whom she serves diligently and is the matron's favourite nurse. Phumeza, who is in her mid-30s, is married to Detective Sibiya.

Tsidi Makitle's twin has also been recently added to the cast of the series, still as a twin to Phumeza. In the show, Phumeza finds out she has an identical twin sister called Phumzile, who was admitted to the hospital she works in.

Tsidi Makitle's Smooth Creations

Tsidi, Tsidiso and Randy Noluthando founded a company called Smooth creations. The firm is a cleaning, gardening service and product enterprise founded in 2021.

The mission of Smooth Creations Pty Ltd is to create and provide affordable cleaning and gardening solutions for corporate businesses and private properties. They achieve this by providing high-quality cleaning and gardening services by highly skilled and highly trained personnel.

Who is Tsidi Makitle's husband?

The Durban Gen actress has maintained a private life. She has yet to reveal details of whether she is in any relationship. However, on the 14th of February 2022, Valentine's day, she posted a man with the caption,

My love and I would love to wish you a beautiful valentines days.

Does Tsidi Maktile have a child?

The actress has also constantly posted a young child, whom she has always addressed as her 'marshmallow' and is presumed to be her daughter. Details of the child's father are yet to be revealed.

How much is Tsidi Makitle's net worth?

Makitle has made her livelihood from acting. Although she is only starting in the film industry, she continues to be successful. As of 2022, her net worth is about $5500.

Tsidi Makitle is fast rising in the Mzansi movie insudtry. From her appearance in Durban Gen, she has a growing fanbase that wants to see more from her.

READ ALSO: Mabusi Shezi bio: Age, husband, body, songs, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Mabusi Shezi. She is a South African personality who dominates the country's entertainment scene. Most people may know her as a songstress, thanks to her amazing vocals. But, what most people might not know is that she is also an actress who plays Sebenzile on South Africa's favourite series Imbewu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News