Todd Chrisley's net worth, age, children, wife, parents, TV shows, profiles

How much is Todd Chrisley's net worth? The wealth of the American entrepreneur and reality TV star may not be the usual million or multi-million-dollar figure of most celebrities of his calibre. His current net worth will definitely shock you.

The reality TV Personality visit's Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Todd Chrisley? He is a businessman who became a reality TV star to document his life after becoming bankrupt. Here are exciting details about Todd, including his family, career, and net worth.

Todd Chrisley's profile summary

Full name : Michael Todd Chrisley

: Michael Todd Chrisley Date of birth : April 6, 1969

: April 6, 1969 Place of birth : Georgia

: Georgia Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Todd Chrisley's age : 52 years old as of 2021

: 52 years old as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : German

: German Todd Chrisley's parents : Faye (mother) and Gene Raymond (father)

: Faye (mother) and Gene Raymond (father) Siblings : 2

: 2 Todd Chrisley's Instagram : toddchrisley

: toddchrisley Twitter : toddchrisley

: toddchrisley Height : 6 feet 1 inch

: 6 feet 1 inch Weight : 78 kilograms

: 78 kilograms Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Julie Hughes

: Julie Hughes Todd Chrisley's children : 5

: 5 Occupation : Businessman, singer, and TV host

: Businessman, singer, and TV host Why is Todd Chrisley famous? : He is famous for the Chrisley Knows Best reality series

: He is famous for the reality series Todd Chrisley's net worth: -$5 million (negative $5 million)

Todd Chrisley's biography

Todd Chrisley visits SiriusXM Studios on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Georgia-born celebrity grew up in Westminster, South Carolina. He is from a wealthy family and has some German roots.

Is Todd Chrisley the only child? No. The TV star has two siblings, Randy and Derrick. Their father, Gene Raymond, died on 11th July, 2012.

Career

What does Todd Chrisley do for a living? Michael owned the Chrisley Asset Management company, which is not doing so well financially. Most of his cash came from his real estate business before he went bankrupt.

Todd Chrisley's TV shows

The Chrisley Knows Best show on USA Network follows the daily life of Michael. The first season aired in 2014, showing how the TV star lives a luxurious lifestyle based on materialism and thoughtless spending. Todd Chrisley's mom, wife, and children are part of this show with 9 seasons and 178 (+ 3 specials) episodes.

USA Network ordered According to Chrisley, a 30-minute show in August 2017 that was hosted by Michael. Premiering on September 12, 2017, the show featured Michael dealing with issues related to marriage, parenting, sex, and relationships.

Growing Up Chrisley is a spinoff of Chrisley Knows Best, and it focuses on Michael's children, Chase and Savannah. It premiered on April 2, 2019.

TV hosting aside, Michael is a germophobe and hypochondriac. He released the Infinite Love country song with Sara Evans in 2016.

Family

L-R front: Faye, Chloe, Savannah, Julie, Chase (L-R Back row) Grayson, Todd, and Nic Kerdiles pose during a personal appearance. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Source: Getty Images

Todd's first wife was Teresa Terry, his high school girlfriend. The couple were married from 1990 until 1996 and are blessed with two children, Lindsie and Kyle. He married former model Julie Hughes on May 25, 1996. Together they have three children, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson.

The strict father closely monitors how his children use their phones and has tracking devices in their cars. Todd Chrisley's grandchildren are Chloe (daughter of Kyle) and Jackson Campbell (Lindsie's son).

Todd Chrisley's net worth

Does Todd Chrisley have any money? Todd Chrisley's net worth is -$5 million, meaning that on paper, he does not have any money. He is involved in a $45 million bankruptcy case.

The businessman initially filed for bankruptcy in 2012, claiming to have $4.2 million in assets and $50 million worth of debt, $100 in cash and $55 in his checking account. His firm, Chrisley Asset Management, filed for corporate bankruptcy in 2013.

However, the Chrisleys own a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta and spend $300,000 annually on designer clothes; therefore, Michael is not a typical example of a poor man living from hand to mouth. The Chrisleys drive expensive cars and share the same neighbourhood with Usher and Chipper Jones.

The family bought a $1.6 million house in Nashville in 2015. They spent $3.4 million on a home on the outskirts of Nashville in 2019. How is that possible? The court established that Chrisley Asset Management transferred over $700,000 to Julie.

The Chrisleys arrive at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

On August 14, 2019, Michael and Julie were arrested on a multi-count indictment. The charges included tax evasion, wire fraud, and conspiracy tracing back to between 2007 and 2012. They had obtained millions of dollars in bank loans. However, they claimed a former trusted worker did the actions without their knowledge.

Rarely would you come across a celebrity with Todd Chrisley's net worth. The TV star's wealth is negative despite being a patriarch of his family. Additionally, the bankrupt TV star still lives a luxurious life and can afford what many people with six-figure net worths cannot.

