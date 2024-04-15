LaConco celebrated her son Sakha's sixth birthday with a Spiderman-themed party, sharing photos and videos on Instagram

The former RHOD star thanked Sakha's father, Jacob Zuma, and his sisters for making the day special

Social media users reacted warmly, with one suggesting Sakha could be a future president

Media personality LaConco recently gave Mzansi a glimpse of how she celebrated her son's birthday. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star shares the six-year-old with former President Jacob Zuma.

Former ‘RHOD’ star LaConco posted pictures from her son's birthday. Image: @Laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco celebrates son's birthday

LaConco is private when it comes to her son Sakha. The star gave her followers the content they signed up for when she shared pictures from his birthday party.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother posted pictures and a video from Sakha's Spiderman-themed birthday party, showing the lovely cake and deco. She thanked her baby daddy and Sakha's sisters for making his day special. She wrote:

"Sakha has planned his 6th birthday lunch. From the theme of how he wants his cake, his guests, the seating arrangement, and what they will eat. Such a grown lil man who knows exactly what he wants. iScam kodwa ingane, wanting all this ngemali yami.

"Thank you to his friends, and their parents who came to celebrate his day with him, he is enjoying every gift. God bless❤️. To his older sisters and bab’wabo who made his day special Ngiyabonga bo Zuma.

"My family and friends thank you for loving Sakha since he was born inkosi inibusise❤️. Last slide ezase mzini yabantu impela azingenwa hah. Yabona khona mese buza “are you a President?” ‍♀️ ."

Mzansi reacts to LaConco's post

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to LaConco's post.

@pheladi_bapela said:

"Lol, I love his innocence, how he thinks that you can also be a President if you can ask nje"

@adoreadorable6 commented:

"Beautiful birthday wishes fulfilled, thanx to you Mummy as for the last slide... Sakha knows who he is."

@iammissmerryln added:

"Save this video and play it on Sakha’s Inauguration Day ❤️"

@londie_london_official said:

" too cute, my boy is organised "

