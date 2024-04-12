A heartwarming TikTok video captured a South African mom's precious surprise to her three sons

The footage shows her presenting them with two new puppies, which they received with much excitement

The video resonated with many TikTok viewers as they commented on the boy's genuine reaction

A woman surprised her three boys with two new pet puppies. Image: @lizzy_hlubi

Source: Instagram

A mom made her three sons jump with joy after arriving home with two new furry friends.

Boys receive new puppies

Receiving a puppy is enough to make almost any young child happy because it's a playful companion, a furry friend for adventures and cuddles.

A TikTok video shared by Nomalizo Hlubi shows the mother entering the home with a box before she opens it to reveal two adorable puppies.

Her sons rushed into the room to see the pups and broke out in excitement as they embraced and marvelled at their new pets. One of the boys could even be heard exclaiming that their mom was the best.

"Today we welcomed two new members to our family. My boys are over the moon.♥️ two colour KK named him CAESER. And one colour Khwezi Named him KING♥️," Nomalizo shared in the post's caption.

Puppy joy impresses SA viewers

Many netizens were amazed to see how appreciative the boys were to see their new pets and praised the mom for making them happy.

Patience Mazibuko commented:

"Kukhona Izinja ."

DeeIdudu wrote:

"Inhlonipho mhla ecela ukbolekwa, good job mommy ☺️."

NFMkwe said:

"Kuze kube ubest mom in the whole world noma sekufanele baba coshele amakakaoutside."

mandihrm6hx responded:

"Zizokaka indlu yonke ezozinja bengafun kuphipha ."

DPTYU said:

"They are so happy."

chaos commented:

"Ncooooo Uthando olungaka bakithi. Ngyababongela nami."

sweety replied:

"Cela ngiboleka kodwa uyayisaba."

Khanda_Coool wrote:

"Mina I heard "Kukhona Izitha"before I saw izinja ."

