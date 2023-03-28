Kabza De Small excited Amapiano fans when he announced a joint EP with another great yanos producer Kelvin Momo

Kabza and Kelvin's sounds are usually compared by their fans who are undecided about who is the best producer between the two of them

Reacting to the news, yanos supporters said they couldn't wait to listen to what the two GOATS are cooking, and some praise them for deciding to work together

Finally, Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo share the same studio. Kabza took to his timeline to share that they're working on a joint EP.

Kabza De Small announced a joint EP with Kelvin Momo. Image: @kabelomotha_, @kelvinmomo

Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo drop new single

Kabza De Small announced on Twitter that they've also dropped a lead single from the EP. The song titled Ufunani features Aymos and JaySax. Taking to the microblogging app, Kabza wrote:

"Kabza De Small & Kelvin Momo - Ufunani ( Feat Aymos & JaySax ). We're dropping soon, joint EP."

Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo of the country's best Amapiano producers. Both their fans usually compare their styles whenever one of them drops. There's been a huge debate on the Amapiano streets about the best producer between them. Kabza and Kelvin decided not to let their fans' comparisons stop them from working together.

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo's collaboration

Many people were surprised that the two stars were locked in the studio and working on new music together. They took to the microblogging app to share that they can't wait to dance to the EP.

@SupremeTk12 asked:

"Kelvin Momo and Kabza on a joint EP?"

@Ladydu_sa said:

"Kwavele kwa shaker i South Africa."

@uKilla_K wrote:

"Yuuuuuuh. They tried to pin y'all as competition to each other navele nathi nah, why can't two legends coexist."

@King_Nkinga commented:

"Haa! this is so unfair. It's like Superman and Thor working together."

@DrMukza said:

"Piano goats."

@Ghost25442373 wrote:

"We can’t keep up honestly, slow down."

@KgatukeTseke commented:

"I used to pray for times like these."

@Denzel_Mbhele added:

"We're about to witness the greatest album ever."

J Something weighs in on AKA's album

In other music news, Briefly News reported that J Something revealed that he also worked on AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country. The Mi Casa singer shared that he co-wrote the track titled Amapiano.

Mass Country was Supa Mega's last album. He had finished recording all the songs when he was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February. He was with a couple of friends when unknown gunmen opened fire, killing him instantly.

Taking to Twitter to pay homage to AKA, J Something shared that it was an honour to share the studio with the late rapper.

