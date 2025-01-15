A talented tattoo artist recently showed off his latest piece of work after tattooing Tyla on his thigh

The artist's bold display of admiration sparked mixed reactions among social media users

While some praised his work, others criticised his technique and for picking Tyla as a muse

You know you're a big deal when fans get tattoos of your face on themselves.

Tyla fan gets tattoo of her face

Tyla is sitting on top of the world after her career blew up almost overnight, making her an internationally acclaimed pop star.

With that fame comes an army of loyal supporters who continue to marvel at the Grammy Award-winner's undeniable talents and striking beauty, and some have gone to lengths to show just how much they love her.

A fan tattooed a portrait of Tyla on his thigh. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

A tattoo artist named Jaylan recently tattooed a portrait of Tyla on his thigh. The picture is of the singer smiling with her eyes closed and head bent forward, and the artist couldn't wait to show off his latest work:

"A portrait I did on myself a couple of days ago of @tyla."

Here's what netizens said about the fans' tattoo

Peeps weren't feeling the ink and criticised the artists' work and decision to create the tattoo in the first place:

badgal_ika said:

"That does not look like her, lol."

AskHunnitHow was confused:

"What goes on in people's minds?"

thats.malea wrote:

"She doesn't have enough music for them to be doing this, lol."

htx.luna.03 wasn't impressed:

"Nah, just cut the leg off."

avryyonnaa was stunned:

"This is so weird."

Meanwhile, others were impressed by his work:

alanna was impressed:

"This is so impressive! So detailed."

domi_baby_ said:

"I'm so proud of my baby."

DBN Gogo shows off her new tattoo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DBN Gogo's bold new head tattoo.

While many fans admired Gogo and her tattoo artists' work, some claimed it was the effects of being betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, Focalistic:

BC_Ngwenya said:

"Foca did irreversible damage."

