"Poor Kid": Little Boy Heartbroken After Getting Cabbage Instead of Cake, SA Sympathises
- One little boy was in tears after he received a cabbage instead of cake, and his clip left people emotional
- The TikTok video gained massive traction, amassing over 1.6 million views, thousands of likes and comments
- Mzansi netizens reacted to the footage as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts
A young boy's heart-wrenching moment, captured on camera, has left South Africans amused and sympathetic.
Boy heartbroken after getting cabbage instead of cake
The video of the little one, which was shared under the handle @crushka.babakho, showcases the boy expressing his disappointment after receiving a cabbage instead of a cake. The footage has quickly gained massive traction online, sparking mixed reactions.
In the clip, the boy’s face is covered with his clothing. He looked up, and the cabbage had a number seven on it. The young boy’s reaction—an adorable combination of confusion and sadness—has melted hearts across Mzansi.
@crushka.babakho revealed that the boy had received his cake and was "alright" afterwards. The clip went viral on social media, generating 1.6 million views within two days of its publication.
Take a look at the video below:
Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings
Netizens responded with mixed emotions as they headed to the comments section. Some expressed sympathy for the boy, while others joked about the clever prank and shared their own experiences of childhood surprises.
Naledi said:
"He didn’t ask to be born in January rekela ngwana cake."
Daniellaaaaaaa shared:
"Such jokes were done to me as the years passed. I hate my birthday."
Zano wrote:
"Y'all are so wrong about this."
Refilwe Nyanda shared:
"I actually don't find this amusing, poor kid."
Joker commented:
"I volunteer to take him out to celebrate his birthday, I am also born in January and know the pain of seeing everyone celebrate birthdays and only tell me "happy birthday, sorry we can't celebrate"
3 birthday surprises gone wrong
- A surprise birthday party became viral after the guest of honour fainted from sheer shock.
- One lady in Mzansi shared how she went above and beyond for her ex-partner, leaving her devastated.
- January’s money blues are no joke, and one family decided to turn their tight budget into a viral moment.
