The Titanic tourist submersible carrying five explorers tragically imploded in the Atlantic Ocean

An electrical and mechanical engineer explained that the materials used to construct the Titan may have contributed to the implosion

The US Coast Guard revealed that the vessel imploded sometime after it embarked on its voyage to explore the Titanic wreckage

CANADA - The world has been captivated by the Titanic submersible expedition that unfortunately ended in tragedy when the OceanGate Titan imploded in the Atlantic Ocean.

The OceanGate Titan imploded in the Atlantic Ocean, killing five passengers on board. Image: @OceanGate/Twitter & Ocean Gate/Getty Images

Many have questioned how the vessel carrying five passengers to explore the iconic Titanic wreckage site ended so grimly.

Electrical and mechanical engineering expert explains why Titan imploded

Eric Fusil, associate professor at the University of Adelaide's School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, set out to offer some answers.

Fusil wrote that most submarines and submersibles have a pressure vessel made of a high-strength single metallic material, usually titanium, for deeper depths.

In the case of the Titan, its pressure vessel was made of a mixture of titanium and composite carbon fibre, an unusual combination as the materials have different properties.

While titanium is elastic and can shrink and stretch to adjust to pressure, a carbon-fibre composite is not as forgiving and doesn't have the same kind of elasticity.

Fusil claimed that these differences created a defect in the pressure chamber, causing an instant implosion due to underwater pressure, TimesLIVE reported.

Fusil explained:

"Within less than one second, the vessel — being pushed down by the weight of a 3,800m column of water — would have immediately crumpled in from all sides."

OceanGate Titan debris field discovered 500m away from Titanic wreckage

The US Coast Guard revealed that a debris field was discovered 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic with five different major pieces belonging to various sections of the submersible, BBC reported.

It is believed that the Titan imploded somewhere along its descent after it plunged into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, 18 June.

Netizens weigh in on OceanGate Titan implosion

Below are some comments:

@Durden112 said:

"Oh man, that is horrifying."

@PrinConsuella_ commented:

"Oh, at least the OceanGater owner knew that the vessel was cracking... He probably didn't even have time to really process."

@ttariahhealth remarked:

"It really isn’t rocket science. Any scientist/ engineer would have looked at this and said: nope!"

@weimrnr stated:

"I pray they felt nothing and knew nothing was happening. God Bless their families and friends during this most difficult time."

@princessgalatia asked:

"Is it true that water pressure can instantly crush a person into a ball?"

