The five passengers aboard the Titanic tourist submersible have been tragically declared dead

The US Coast Guard revealed that the OceanGate Titan experienced a catastrophic implosion during its dive

The Coast Guard aren't certain if the bodies of the Titan implosion will be recoverable because of the harsh underwater conditions

CANADA - The desperate search for the Titanic tourist submersible, the Titan, ended in a grim tragedy on Thursday, 22 June.

The five tourists on board the Titan submersible have tragically died in an implosion. INDRANIL MUKHERJEE & OceanGate

Source: Getty Images

The US Coast Guard announced that the five passengers aboard the Titan have died after the vessel suffered a "catastrophic implosion".

Rescuers find Titan implosion debris near Titanic wreckage

Debris from the Titan was found 500m off the bow of the Titanic wreckage, confirming that the pressure chamber of the vessel had imploded, SABC News reported.

US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said:

"In consultation with experts from within the unified command, the debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber."

The Coast Guard could not confirm the exact moment of the implosion or if the bodies of the five victims could be recovered.

Who was aboard the imploded Titanic tourist submersible?

The five passengers on the Titan included British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani business tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Also on board were French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, whose wife is the great-great-granddaughter of two prolific Titanic victims, TimesLIVE reported.

The Coast Guard informed the victims' families about their tragic passing soon after the debris field was discovered and sent condolences.

Netizens mourn tragic death of Titanic tourist submersible implosion victims

Below are some comments:

@AhmadChasko said:

"I wish they never told anyone where they found the Titanic."

@twgurl54 mourned:

"Sad news. Condolences to the families."

@Katie62815946 added:

"Prayers for the families."

@RavenAii condoled:

"Rest in peace to all members involved."

@BJJ20170524 claimed:

"The curse of the Titanic."

Missing tourist sub: OceanGate CEO aboard Titan linked to 2 famous Titanic victims related to his wife

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in a morbid twist of fate, one of the five people aboard the missing tourist submersible is linked to two people who died on the Titanic.

The wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Wendy Rush, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, who were on the Titanic in 1912 when the vessel iconically sank.

Isidor was the co-owner of the prolific Macy's department store.

