The search for the missing Titanic tourist submersible is fast approaching the do-or-die threshold as the vessel is running out of oxygen

Rescuers have been searching for the OceanGate Titan since it lost communication after diving to visit the Titanic on the North Atlantic floor

The US coast guard announced that underwater noises that resemble knocking were detected in the search area

The search for the tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic has intensified as the five people inside are quickly running out of oxygen.

The clock is ticking as rescuers frantically search for the OceanGate Titan that disappeared on Sunday, 18 June. Image: Ocean Gate & Denis Thaust

Source: Getty Images

With less than 16 hours of oxygen left in the vessel, rescuers are scrambling to find tourists and crew trapped inside.

The 6.5m craft plunged into the North Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, 18 June, to see the remains of the British passenger liner that infamously sank in 1912.

US and Canadian Coast Guards search for Titanic tourist submersible

The US and Canada have deployed coast guard ships and planes, which are searching 20 000 square kilometres of ocean to find the vessel.

On Wednesday, 21 June, the US Coast Guard revealed that rescuers detected noises that sounded like knocking in the search area, The Citizen reported.

Listen to the "underwater noises" below:

Remotely operated vehicles were redirected to investigate the underwater noises, but searches yielded no results.

The tourist aboard the vessel includes a British aviation billionaire, a Pakistani tycoon and his son. The three pay about R4.6 million for a seat on the sub called the Titan. The tour operator's boss and a French submarine operator are also trapped in the Titan, IOL reported.

World in disbelief over missing Titanic tourist submersible

Below are some comments:

@MullinsAuthor said:

"Praying they're found alive."

@zmbulawa commented:

"This reminds me of the Kursk incident in 2000."

@CzArODriego claimed:

"They dove into their own graves."

@thabanimnyama exclaimed:

"Man, it’s really wild, and I can’t even imagine what they must be going through now down there."

@galleiooo claimed:

"Not to mention, that submersible sub can only go down 4000m, so it’s a 200m buffer until that lil thing explodes, and they still said yea, that’s cool."

