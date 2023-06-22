Social media anxiously awaits the fate of the Titanic tourist submersible, Titan, as rescuers hear new banging sounds

With just a few hours of oxygen remaining, the passengers' lives hang in the balance

Despite the dwindling time, the mammoth task of locating and rescuing the submersible adds to the desperate race against time

CANADA - Social media is waiting with batted breath to see if rescuers will find the Titanic tourist submersible, Titan, before the five passengers run out of oxygen.

Officials are racing against time to find the Titanic tourist submersible before oxygen runs out. Images: Ocean Gate

Source: Getty Images

Titanic submersible still missing as rescuers hear new "banging sounds"

According to The Independent, the US Coast Guard confirmed on Wednesday, 21 June, that a Canadian aircraft searching for the sub heard new banging sounds in the area of the Titan's last known location in the Atlantic Ocean.

The search crew first started hearing banging sounds in 30-minute intervals on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Titan submersible passengers running out of oxygen

Rescuers are scrambling to find the sub as the passengers have a few hours of oxygen left. As of 7 o'clock Central African Time, the submersible had about 5 hours of oxygen left, which means they could run out by midday.

According to Reuters, the Titan had 96 hours of oxygen when it set sail for the Titanic ruins on Sunday, 18 June. The sub went missing an hour later.

SABC News reports that hope for the five passengers is running out fast because of the mammoth task of first finding the sub and bringing it to the surface in time.

On board, the Titan are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, as well as CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding.

Netizens wonder if the Titanic tourist submersible will be found in time

@mommadstweets said:

"Never in my life would I have thought I’d be awake at 2:50am watching ships, on satellite, looking for billionaires stranded in a sub, AT the Titanic in 2023, but here I am refreshing Twitter again #OceanGate #Atalante #Titan #Titanic"

@pmcafrica said:

"#OceanGate is responsible for those Billionaires, they will run out of Oxygen soon Titanic."

@Am_Blujay said:

"My theory is that something went wrong inside the Submarine, maybe oxygen failure and all the people died just an hour after it was launched into the sea. It was not stuck or anything, but no one was controlling it anymore hence zero noise, zero movements."

