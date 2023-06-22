The OceanGate CEO aboard the missing tourist submersible, Titan, is ironically linked to two victims of the Titanic shipwreck

Stockton Rush's wife is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, who died on the ship in 1912

The US coast guard has estimated that the Titan has run out of oxygen but has vowed to continue search efforts

CANADA - In a morbid twist of fate, one of the five people aboard the missing tourist submersible is linked to two people who died on the Titanic.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's Wife is a descendant of two very prolific Titanic shipwreck victims. Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images & @RokerGlasses

Titanic tourist submersible passenger connected to Titanic victims

The wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Wendy Rush, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, who were on the Titanic in 1912 when the vessel iconically sank.

Isidor was the co-owner of the prolific Macy's department store

According to The Insider, Isidor and Ida were the first-class couple who decided to die together on the ship as it sank, as depicted in James Cameron's cinematic adaptation of the tragedy.

Stockton Rush's company, which organises tourist dives, facilitated the expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage on the Atlantic Ocean floor.

Titanic tourist submersible disappears in Atlantic ocean

The OceanGate Titan plunged into the North Atlantic with five passengers aboard on Sunday, 18 June. Along the 4km dive, the vessel lost communication with the service.

The US and Canadian Coast Guards have been searching for the vessel ever since, and there were rays of hope on Wednesday, 21 June, when sonar devices detected knocking noises in the search radius.

The US Coast Guard estimated that the Titan would run out of oxygen by 12pm Central African Time on Thursday, 22 June. While the available oxygen is estimated to have expired, rescuers have vowed to continue their search, The Washington Post reported.

Netizens doubtful Titanic tourist will be rescued alive

Below are some comments:

@YoItsDalton said:

"It's been over two hours since oxygen ran out, and it would take seven hours to get it out. They are gone."

@Blacklistbaby mourned:

"Sad day. May they rest in peace."

@b66165 added:

"My prayed are with their families!"

