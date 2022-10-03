A cat delivered a highly venomous puff adder to its owner in KZN, and snake rescuer Nick Evans helped out

The conservationist detailed what happened and ended off by giving advice on managing snake situations with pets

South Africans were quite curious as to how to manage such a predicament and thanked Nick Evans for his continuous help

A cat delivered a highly venomous puff adder to its owner, resulting in veteran snake rescuer Nick Evans intervening to help.

A cat gave its owner a tremendously venomous puff adder, and Nick Evans came to the rescue. Images: Nick Evans/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The ordeal was explained in detail in a Facebook post highlighting other incidents that had occurred that day. Nick Evans discussed the precautions that individuals need to take to protect themselves and their little furry friends by pointing out past pet-snake run-ins.

He told the tale of two cats who were victims of a Mozambiquan spitting cobra but were fortunate enough to survive the ordeal. He also discussed how some cats may have a tendency to bring home snakes, citing the season as the reason for increased reptile activity.

He also gave a story of dogs being victims, and the snakes usually disappear after the interactions. He ended off his tale by giving some advice:

"If you encounter a snake at home, always keep the pets away. If they find the snake first, please get them away from the snake without putting yourself at risk of being bitten."

South Africans commended Nick for his help and also asked for advice. See the comments below:

Glen Allan Smith said:

"Thanks for coming to my rescue today Nick greatly appreciated."

Marietha Harber asked:

"Nick how do they treat night adder bites for small dogs?"

Michelle Crawford also asked:

"Why is it that since people will stand back and film their dogs attacking venomous snakes..."

Janet Naidoo commented:

"Thank you for the head up and the advise..."

Darlin Sargood mentioned:

"Not a good season for me! Praying just praying that we all respect each other's spaces."

Olivia Jacobs shared:

"I love my cat deeply and will always praise tge presents he brings in. But puff adders omg. I wouldn't know who to be more worried about."

