Award-winning actor and writer Chris Q Radebe recently had social media buzzing for his latest show, Shut Up! Men are Talking

Radebe, who is famously known for his writing on Gomora and Umkhokha: The Curse, launched the series on his YouTube channel

South Africans recently took to social media to praise the multi-award-winning thespian

SA can't get enough of Chris Q. Radebe's YouTube series 'Shut Up! Men Are Talking'. Images: @KaeTeeSA1 and @ChrisQRadebe

Source: Twitter

South Africans recently applauded award-winning writer and producer Chris Q Radebe for his work on his latest YouTube series, Shut Up! Men are Talking.

Radebe is famously known for his work on Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

The former Isibaya actor is also known for writing Mzansi Magic's cancelled TV show Gomora.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela praised Shut Up! Men are Talking TV producer and writer Chris Radebe on his X account on Monday, 13 October 2025.

SA reacts to the series' storyline

@ggdlams wrote:

"Yoh, that drama has my anger levels on a high. Well done to the actors because they’re so good."

@AB_LANDU commented:

"Ayo, Chris Q Radebe, and the whole cast of Shut Up! Men Are Talking, really, really cooked."

@OlwethuVilakazi replied:

"Also, why didn't they make the episodes longer on "Shut up! Men are talking"? Great cast, great acting, interesting storyline."

@939AV said:

"There is only1 episode posted, the rest are teasers, but boy, oh boy, this one is the one."

@IDelakufa_GP wrote:

"All about painting the men bad again. Welcome to South Africa."

@londiwondi replied:

"Oh, it's really good. Mancinza makes my blood boil. We just need to play our part and not skip the adverts. The future looks bright."

@mpho_khumalo1 said:

"Where is it playing?"

@caesar_msibi985 commented:

"I binged on this today, too fire."

@The_real_nkuli responded:

"It speaks to how women don't have a say in their marriages within the Zulu culture, which is somewhat true. Ey, its quite a conversation."



@ThaBongc replied:

"Oh, but the lady who played Nikiwe got me. I didn’t like her as Nikiwe, but here, she fit right in. As someone who grew up in emakhaya, (in the rural areas) I saw a lot of women in her."

@MATTER_TZA said:

"The writing, the acting, the direction. But for mina ubhuti omdala lana (the older guy) is a standout, bro acted like the rent was due."

Chris Q. Radebe's YouTube series 'Shut Up! Men Are Talking' gets SA talking. Image: ChrisQRadebe

Source: Twitter

Chris Q Radebe details how Sorisha Naidoo brought him to tears in 2004

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that writer Chris Q Radebe shared a clip of Sorisha doing her thing on the Real Housewives of Durban and warmed the hearts of many with his lengthy piece about the reality TV star.

The actor and TV writer detailed how Sorisha gave him some much-needed hope at one of his lowest moments in life, explaining that the moment moved him, and still moves him to tears.

Chris professed his admiration for Sorisha in his text and fans flooded with sweet comments about the heartwarming passage, urging him to pen his experiences in a book.

Source: Briefly News