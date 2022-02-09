Chris Q Radebe recently shared a clip of Sorisha doing her thing on the Real Housewives of Durban and warmed the hearts of many with his lengthy piece about the reality TV star

The actor and TV writer detailed how Sorisha gave him some much-needed hope at one of his lowest moments in life, explaining that the moment moved him, and still moves him to tears

Chris professed his admiration for Sorisha in his text and fans flooded with sweet comments about the heartwarming passage, urging him to pen his experiences in a book

Chris Q Radebe took to Instagram to explain why seeing Sorisha Naidoo on TV deeply affected him recently. The TV actor and writer confessed that Sorisha’s presence on RHOD triggered nostalgic tears in him.

Chris Q Radebe revealed how Sorisha contributed to shifting his negative outlook. Image: @chrisq.za/Instagram and @sorishanaidoo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Chris threw it back to 2004 in Durban when he was young, jobless and hopeless, daydreaming of a life that seemed too far for him to reach. He explained that listening to East Coast Radio on that fateful evening changed his perspective. He wrote:

“‘Sixpence None The Richer on East Coast 94.95,’ says one of the sweetest, happiest, most comforting voices I’ve ever heard, ‘And Don’t Dream It’s Over.’ The lady introduces herself as Sorisha Naidoo, and promises to stay with me until 21h00.”

Chris continued to paint a picture of how Sorisha’s lovely voice and music selection eventually made him cry. He described feeling relief in the moments he spent listening to Sorisha and her picks that evening, sharing:

“And suddenly, I felt like everything was going to be fine. Everything is fine now, and I adore you @sorishanaidoo”

Chris’s followers filled his comment section with confessions of how touched they were by his words. Many were so moved that they even begged the writer to consider detailing his life story in a book. See below.

@​​lee_legofu admitted:

“Boss, you really know how to keep me reading, if this was a book I’d go on and on. I hope one day this will be a reference as to why you decided to write a book.”

@mamemela asked:

“Please write a book, on anything really cause honestly I would buy it.”

@nsikebadenhorst said:

“You are amazing love your vulnerability, it makes me connect with your story”

@nomthandazo_s added:

“You are a storyteller of note just got transported to that wall I see the shorts and the flip flops I feel the sadness and the uncertainty I also feel the hope wow.”

‘Umkhokha’ fans sing Chris Q Radebe’s praises as recent episode sets tongues wagging online

In more stories concerning Chris Radebe’s excellent way with words, Briefly News previously reported that Umkhokha fans flocked to social media to rave about the entertainer’s writing. The show had viewers glued to their screens since the premiere and peeps were biting their nails as they waited to see what Chris has cooked up for the finale.

The Twitter streets were all about Chris Q Radebe and his fantastic screenwriting skills on Umkhokha. After the most recent episodes, fans could not help but sing the writers praises as they anticipate a drama-filled season finale.

@Ms_Vivacious wrote:

"The storyline, the acting, the music, the wardrobe and the locations hand. Hayi man kodwa #umkhokha deserves nothing but awards! Excellent Drama series."

