South African rapper and podcaster L-Tido recently celebrated his birthday on Friday, 30 January 2025

On Instagram, the rapper penned a message dedicated to himself on his special day, and the birthday wishes came flooding in

His age shocked Mzansi social media users, who applauded him for taking care of his body because of his younger looks

How many 40-year-olds still look as young as rapper L-Tido? The star recently celebrated his birthday, and Mzansi was shocked to find out his age.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, 30 January 2026, the rap star wrote a special message to himself, as he marked a year older.

L-Tido pens special birthday message

The podcaster and TV presenter, L-Tido, has a lot to celebrate. The star counted his blessings on his birthday and spoke proudly of his achievements.

"Today is my birthday, and I woke up feeling blessed. We have a lot to celebrate."

His platform, The L-Tido Podcast, has raked in a lot of numbers, and the rapper could not let this moment pass without celebrating this. Apart from his success, his good looks and age came into question, with many people expressing disbelief that he was 41 years old.

His age shocked Mzansi, and under Musa Khawula's post, people applauded him for taking care of his body because of his younger looks.

@gamsahabnida_P shared:

"He looks younger than 41. He's been taking care of himself."

@ngobenihc reacted:

"Happy birthday to him. I thought he was 35."

@Doroshni1 wished:

"He's ageing nicely. He looks like a young, and that means he's taking care of himself. Happiest birthday to him."

@MbalizaBlose stated:

"L-tido is definitely ageing like fine wine because it’s unbelievable that he’s 41 years old."

Meanwhile, his fans and supporters gathered under his post to share sweet birthday wishes.

nandi_madida penned a message:

"Happy birthday. My brother, there are truly no words for how proud I am of everything you’ve achieved with this platform and in your life overall. Keep shining the way you do ✨ And don’t worry, I’ll always be your sister who lovingly pokes fun at you. Remember I’m Mcing your wedding! Thanks, BYE!"

kidxsa stated:

"Happy Birthday, 16V. More blessings to you."

minniedlamini shared:

"Happy Birthday, my friend."

complaints.dep.artment

"Happy birthday, big bro. Shout out for being so cool."

kwestadakar

"Happy G day, kau. May God keep doing what He’s doing through you and for yours. Onwards and upwards, dear friend."

Nandi Madida's interview on L-Tido's podcast trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Nandi Madida appeared on the L-Tido Podcast, where she spoke openly about financial pressure and expectations placed on Black men in South Africa.

A clip from the podcast went viral on X (Twitter) after being shared by @VillageGuluva. Many South African men praised Nandi, saying her comments reflected their lived reality, while some social media users criticised her remarks.

