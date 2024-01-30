L-tido Celebrates Turning 39 Years Old and Completing His 21-Day Fast: “To More Life”
- Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker L-tido recently celebrated turning 39 years old on 30 January with a heartfelt post
- The rap star shared a picture of himself, and attached to it was a message of gratitude for having seen another birthday
- L-tido also celebrated another important milestone of having completed his 21-day fast on his birthday
Birthdays are always a special milestone that is often celebrated. For rapper L-tido, his was also special because he completed his fasting period.
L-tido pens heartfelt message marking birthday
The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker L-tido marked an important day in his life on 30 January. He turned 39 years old and also finished his 21 days of fasting.
The rapper posted a picture of himself and wrote a special message of gratitude for having seen another birthday.
"Happy birthday tido. You also completed your 21-day fast today!!! Thank God for the blessings and another year."
Mzansi wishes L-tido a happy birthday
Fans, colleagues and industry friends all wished the rapper a happy birthday.
buhlesamuels said:
"Happiest birthday Tido! You are such a beautiful human being, and I love you! Now answer my calls so I can bother you like always!"
nadianakai commented:
"Happy Birthday!!!"
djsbulive posted:
"Blessed birthday, my brother. To More Life, Wisdom, Love, Happiness and Lots of Money."
djswitchsa replied:
"Happy bday Lloyd! More life."
zingah_lotj wished:
"Cumon now! More life big dawg."
alessiobettocch said:
"Happy bday! Nice couch dawg!"
mansbusy said:
"More life big dawg, still waiting on that album."
tkay_10staxx added:
"Happy Birthday Lepara."
pdoto_sa said:
"Happy birthday my thuggie."
qondi_26 wished:
"Happy Birthday Tido."
L-tido pours liquor on AKA's grave
In a previous report from Briefly News, a friend of slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, L-Tido, visited the late rapper's grave recently at Westpark cemetery.
The star posted a clip of him at his grave, pouring a bottle of Cruz vodka on it.
South Africans reacted to the video as some saw it as disrespectful while others didn't see anything wrong with what he did.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News