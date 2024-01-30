Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker L-tido recently celebrated turning 39 years old on 30 January with a heartfelt post

The rap star shared a picture of himself, and attached to it was a message of gratitude for having seen another birthday

L-tido also celebrated another important milestone of having completed his 21-day fast on his birthday

L-tido turned 39 years old and also finished his 21-day fast. Image: @l_tido

Source: Instagram

Birthdays are always a special milestone that is often celebrated. For rapper L-tido, his was also special because he completed his fasting period.

L-tido pens heartfelt message marking birthday

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker L-tido marked an important day in his life on 30 January. He turned 39 years old and also finished his 21 days of fasting.

The rapper posted a picture of himself and wrote a special message of gratitude for having seen another birthday.

"Happy birthday tido. You also completed your 21-day fast today!!! Thank God for the blessings and another year."

Mzansi wishes L-tido a happy birthday

Fans, colleagues and industry friends all wished the rapper a happy birthday.

buhlesamuels said:

"Happiest birthday Tido! You are such a beautiful human being, and I love you! Now answer my calls so I can bother you like always!"

nadianakai commented:

"Happy Birthday!!!"

djsbulive posted:

"Blessed birthday, my brother. To More Life, Wisdom, Love, Happiness and Lots of Money."

djswitchsa replied:

"Happy bday Lloyd! More life."

zingah_lotj wished:

"Cumon now! More life big dawg."

alessiobettocch said:

"Happy bday! Nice couch dawg!"

mansbusy said:

"More life big dawg, still waiting on that album."

tkay_10staxx added:

"Happy Birthday Lepara."

pdoto_sa said:

"Happy birthday my thuggie."

qondi_26 wished:

"Happy Birthday Tido."

L-tido pours liquor on AKA's grave

In a previous report from Briefly News, a friend of slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, L-Tido, visited the late rapper's grave recently at Westpark cemetery.

The star posted a clip of him at his grave, pouring a bottle of Cruz vodka on it.

South Africans reacted to the video as some saw it as disrespectful while others didn't see anything wrong with what he did.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News