Leehleza recently fired back at Nota Baloyi for criticising his music on social media and during a recent podcast episode

This comes after a video of several school kids singing one of the Amapiano star's songs surfaced online, a song that Nota deemed inappropriate for the young listeners

The online community was sharply divided over the viral clash, with some defending Leehleza, while others argued that Nota was right in criticising his explicit lyrics

Leehleza clapped back at Nota Baloyi for criticising his song. Images: leehleza_the_entertainer/ Instagram, lavidaNOTA/ Twitter

Leehleza found himself trending on social media, and this time, it wasn't praise for creating another hit song.

The Amapiano vocalist and entertainer landed in a viral clash with Nota Baloyi following the outspoken critic's sharp words about Leehleza's music.

This comes after a video surfaced showing several school kids singing the lyrics to the star's latest hit, Tobetsa 3.0. However, what bothered Nota was the song's explicit lyrics, which he felt were far too inappropriate for minors and accused Leehleza of "killing" the nation.

"Murderer of the nation, @leehlezaUmshove, you’ll sweat off the weight in hell, you demon!"

In response to the harsh criticism, the Umshove hitmaker delivered a low blow.

"If you want motivational songs, go and listen to your ex-wife's album."

His sharp comment comes over a year after Nota and his former spouse, Zimbabwean singer Gugulethu "Berita" Khumalo, finalised their divorce in June 2024.

While her music can be seen as uplifting, blending Afro-soul, Afro-jazz and contemporary Pop, Leehleza's statement was less about spotlighting the singer and more about taking a targeted jab at Nota’s failed marriage in an attempt to silence the critique and shift the focus to his personal life.

By referencing Nota’s ex-wife, Leehleza effectively turned a debate about musical ethics into a personal feud that left the internet reeling.

This follows Nota's earlier comments on 13 January on the Piano Pulse Podcast, where he labelled Leehleza's songs as "nonsense" and accused him of "poisoning the community with his lyrics."

Leehleza brought up Nota Baloyi's divorce after he criticised his song, 'Tobetsa 3.0.' Images: leehleza_the_entertainer/ Instagram, lavidaNOTA/ Twitter

Nevertheless, this has not stopped listeners from making the song popular. Recently, the track hit the 10 million mark on Spotify in just two months, solidifying its status as a certified summer anthem and proving that, for the masses, the infectious beat far outweighs the controversy of the lyrics.

This also suggests that the public backlash from critics like Nota may have unintentionally fueled the song’s viral momentum rather than slowing it down.

The artist's clap back can be seen by many as his final straw; however, it also ignited a raging debate in the comment section.

Read Leehleza and Nota Baloyi's remarks below.

Social media reacts to Leehleza and Nota Baloyi's back-and-forth

The online community wasted no time in flooding the comment section and siding with Nota Baloyi.

toked_up slammed Leehleza:

"This guy is untalented, bro. Hence, he can't make a song about anything other than sex. Even the lyrics aren't that great."

SEREIMR agreed with Nota:

"But Nota has a point, though. You can hate him. I see his point"

Joe_Scuddaa said:

"Hate to agree with Nota, but try and be a little creative."

On the other hand, a handful of commenters defended Leehleza.

Leomshengu_za said:

"Y'all call that Sister Betina song a national song, but now you're calling Leehleza names. I can name almost 20 songs similar to this song, but y'all shush about them. Why not blame the school DJ for playing such songs to these kids?"

Sthe_Fuze wrote:

"People should understand this song became viral after he played it at a club/ event, which was attended by adults; they made it viral. Now people are blaming Leehleza. Parents also have a responsibility to dismiss the song for underage kids."

Moreover, during the podcast, co-host Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu defended Leehleza and argued that he has a family to provide for, arguing that the song, despite its explicit lyrics, helps put food on the table.

