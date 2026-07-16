Cape Town creator Xolile sparked a viral debate after questioning why the city's winter rain had disappeared in 2026

A shift from La Niña to El Niño conditions left Cape Town unusually dry and warm through June and July after a stormy May

Locals flooded the comments section sharing their own confusion, with many joking the rain would only return when school started

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The visual on the left showed Xolile Vesile, the popular content creator. Image: @ecks_ves

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town creator Xolile sparked a lively online debate after posting about the city's mysteriously absent winter rain in 2026. Xolile shared a screenshot on social media with a caption that summed up what many residents were quietly asking:

"Where is the Cape Town Winter Rain? even the weather apps are lying now!"

The post resonated quickly. After an unusually stormy May that brought historic flooding to the Western Cape, June and July arrived with warm days, clear skies and very little rain. For a city known for cold fronts and relentless winter downpours, the dry spell caught locals completely off guard.

What is a La Niña cycle?

The shift comes down to a transition in global weather systems. South Africa has been moving out of a La Niña cycle, which typically brings wetter conditions to parts of the country. As that system breaks down, meteorologists have flagged a rapid move toward El Niño, a warming of equatorial Pacific waters that historically pushes Southern Africa toward hotter, drier conditions.

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During this changeover, the cold fronts that Cape Town depends on for winter rainfall have been weakened, replaced by warm high-pressure systems that have made the season feel more like an extended autumn than a proper winter. With El Niño expected to strengthen heading into the 2026/2027 summer, the unusual warmth of this winter may well be an early sign of what is coming.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What Capetonians are saying

The post by content creator @ecks_ves drew over a thousand comments from locals sharing their own confusion and humour.

Mellisa wrote:

"The fact that I have only had soup once since winter has started shows that we've had little to no rain. Murphy's law, kids starting school next week then it storms."

Shandré Princess suggested:

"Seems like August is gonna show us flames."

MaKhumalo said:

"July is known for heavy rains but this time dololo [nothing]."

TK Mhayise wrote:

"This is the warmest winter, love it."

Chinawhite2627 said:

"I bought me winter boots and I never even got a chance to wear them."

Jane Hendricks noted:

"Don't forget that we had a very early start of winter in May already. There were lots of storms and heavy rain. We all thought that autumn slipped us all, and it went straight from summer to mid winter."

Alexa Brown joked:

"Soon they will tell us to shower once a week because the dams are empty."

Sparks added:

"Nothing my guy, I have been waiting for that heavy Cape Town rain but dololo, instead it's sunny throughout. This was not winter for Cape Town and we already halfway to the end of July. Very confusing."

3 Other Briefly News stories about weather

The South African Weather Service has warned of cool to cold conditions across most of the country this week, with isolated showers expected in parts of the North West and Gauteng.

A strong cold front is moving in from Friday, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures as the weekend unfolds.

Fans of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will have to pack umbrellas and raincoats for the Soweto Derby on 26 April 2026, as Gauteng and several provinces will continue to experience wet conditions over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News