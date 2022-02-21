A video showing a kid using a carton to fold different shirts has stirred many reactions on social media

The boy who went about his activity with ultimate precision used the cutout paper to put the clothes into perfect shapes

Many Instagram users commended the boy for pulling off magic while others wondered how he was able to do it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A viral video showing a kid trying to put his clothes in order with the help of a carton has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the kid placed different shirts on a cutout carton. He used it to make a sterling arrangement of the clothes.

This adorable kid showed off his speedy clothes folding skills with a cool cardboard contraption. Image: @beauty_haircut

Source: Instagram

Amazing precision

The way he went about it with efficiency shows that he must have been doing such a task for a long time. He did not even pay attention to the person filming. He enjoyed every moment of the show he was putting up.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Watch the video below:

People can learn from him

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 170 comments with more than 15 000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

georgia_quely said:

"Asians are in another world!"

sweet_tabou said:

"This even applies to some adults."

j.jvln said:

"Do you think what i think."

@Momo Kone2 wrote:

"Show this little one how to fold a garment quickly and efficiently."

Elenadoliviera said:

"This boy can teach my husband how to fold clothes."

"I can't even drive like this": Talented kid goes viral for his amazing toy car parking skills

In more viral news about kids, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a kid parking his toy car has stirred massive reactions on Instagram with some noting that they cannot achieve such.

In the clip, the kid drove into a room that had other toy vehicles. What amazed people was that he properly placed the gadget in between a nano truck and car without hitting either. It was shared by Tunde Ednut who captioned it with:

"Wow! I’m short of words. Look at how he parked that neatly. So many people can’t even park cars better than this guy. Wow. Without reverse camera Oo! Lol…. Ladies, can you park as good as this little man? Be sincere."

Source: Briefly News