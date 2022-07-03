A video of a man flying a custom hoverboard in New York's Times Square has gone viral on social media

Hunter Kowald is a self-proclaimed hoverboard aircraft developer and says he had permission to fly the device in a public area

Some users on social media commented that the Kowald looked like he was the from future and that the hoverboard was similar to what was seen in a Spider-Man film

A video of a man flying around New York City's Times Square on a hoverboard went viral as thousands of people turned their attention to the night sky.

New Yorkers witnessed a man flying a hoverboard in the city. Image: Twitter

According to CBS News, Hunter Kowald developed the hoverboard and says he had permission to fly the aircraft in a public space.

The 28-year-old's stunt was likened to New York superhero Spider-Man's nemesis, the Green Goblin, from the 2002 film.

Kowald managed to fly as high as six metres in the air and named his creation the "SkySurfer hoverboard aircraft", reports NBC New York.

Despite Kowald confirming he had permission to fly over stunned citizens in Times Square, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has strict rules in place addressing flying drones in public areas.

The New York Police Department also confirmed it was looking into the incident, the Inside Edition reports.

Watch the video of Kowald performing the stunt:

