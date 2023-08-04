A Sotho woman took a leap of faith when she started a new job in a province far from home

She shared how, a quarter of a year later, she is slowly adjusting with a few difficulties to manage

Netizens who lived in the Mother City congratulated her and welcomed her to the hood

A Sotho babe uprooted her life to pursue a new job and a new home in the Western Cape. Image: @tokelofm

Source: TikTok

A Bloemfontein woman received a warm welcome from her new bosses in Cape Town and has flossed her new life on the West Coast.

She also shared how life has changed for her and her family and how they must all adjust to a new normal.

A woman moves to Cape Town for a new life and shares her journey on TikTok

@tokelofm shared her journey on her TikTok account. Her slideshow tells a story of how she adjusted to her new life, her new job and her new place of residence.

Snaps range from her tearfully video-calling her daughter, having dinner with clients and unwinding on the Cape Town beachfront. The most painful part for her is having to be far apart from her daughter.

More people are moving to the Western Cape, study shows

Statistics from the Western Cape Provincial Government revealed that the province's population grew significantly from 2016 to 2021. This meant that more people from other provinces emigrated to the Western Cape, with the most considerable emigration coming from Gauteng residents.

Watch a video of her at her new job here:

Cape-Tonians welcome their new neighbour in TikTok video

Netizens clapped hands for her and were starry-eyed at her new life. Cape Town residents also welcomed her to the best city in the world.

Masefatsane8 said:

"Girl, why did I get excited for you like I know you? Congratulations and welcome, sis!"

Nandiphamqakayi commented:

"Welcome to Cape Town. Hope you have a fantastic time in the Mother City."

Ndekah remarked:

"Girl this was also me in May. Congratulations, and I hope you're finding small joys in your journey. I know how lonely and chaotic it can be."

MissG opened her arms.

"Welcome to the neighborhood."

MsJessi was excited.

"Looks so good. Hope to bump into you soon."

