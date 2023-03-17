Borehole drilling prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

In the past decades, boreholes have become an essential part of reliably accessing water, granted the frequent droughts in South Africa. More people have become open to the conversation, sparking the debate around borehole drilling prices. Is it worth the investment?

Borehole drilling prices in South Africa vary depending on several factors. The primary determining factor is the depth of the hole, often determined by the position of the aquifer. An aquifer is a small underground water pocket within the bedrock. This article breaks down the costs in different parts of the country.

How much is borehole drilling in South Africa?

Apart from the depth of the hole, the cost of drilling a borehole in South Africa also depends on the type of drilling rig used, the location and water quality. The borehole drilling prices are also determined by the additional charges incurred during the process, which include:

1. Geological survey

A geological survey involves assessing the geographical landscape and the structure and composition of the ground. The survey determines the location and depth at which the water drilling should occur. So, how deep is the average borehole in South Africa? The average depth of a borehole in South Africa ranges between 80 m and 120 m, but this can be less or more depending on the location's geology.

2. Drilling equipment mobilisation

Drilling equipment mobilisation costs vary depending on the location's terrain and whether the rig equipment need to be hoisted.

3. Drilling and installation

In this stage, a hydrogeologist identifies the area suitable for drilling and then sets up the machine that uses a bit and hammer to penetrate the ground while the rods push the head of the drill into the ground. The drilling process continues until reaching the required depth. Casting is done after the needed depth is reached.

4. Testing

This is a crucial stage involving water analysis to determine its suitability for consumption. For instance, water with a high sulphate content can corrode the plumbing fixtures. The testing results will determine the need for treatment.

Testing takes at least 24 hours.

5. Securing the hole

Securing the well involves inserting a top slab and a cap on the borehole.

6. Water collection

As per the client's preference, water collection could include putting up a tank and a water tower with the required piping.

Cost of borehole drilling

How much does it cost to drill a borehole in South Africa? According to the Borehole Water Association of Southern Africa, the average cost of drilling is R600 to R900 per meter. After drilling and discovering water, you will incur an additional R2,000 to R5,000 on field testing. The borehole installation cost also includes additional charges if the process involves hiring a motorised hoist to elevate the hydraulic rig machine to the location.

How much is a borehole in Gauteng?

The cost of drilling a borehole in Gauteng is significantly higher than the average cost in South Africa. The price is influenced by the thick overburden, which measures 12 to 124 metres in diameter, and the accumulation of mud, soil and rock fragments makes the process messy. However, most groundwater in the greater Gauteng region is good enough for consumption without treatment, neutralisation or filtration of bar particles.

Cumulatively, you will part with R50,000 to R150,000, although the charges are bound to vary.

Borehole drilling prices in Venda

How much does a borehole cost to drill? Borehole drilling in Venda costs at least R250 per metre. The price might be higher, depending on the groundwater formation.

How much is borehole drilling in Cape Town?

Borehole drilling in Cape Town ranges between R30,000 and R180,000.

Borehole drilling prices in Durban

The borehole drilling costs in Durban are approximated at R24,200 for 30 metres of drilling and R37,620 for 60 metres of drilling.

Do I require authorisation to drill a borehole in South Africa?

It is vital to understand the laws governing borehole drilling in South Africa. In most cases, you do not need an official permit to drill or register a borehole. However, you need a license if the borehole is used for oil and gas exploration.

How long does it take to drill a borehole?

The process takes 15 days, and it includes 3 to 4 days for drilling.

How long do boreholes last?

A borehole requires a little care for the first 10 to 15 years. It can serve between 50 to 80 years.

What drawbacks do borehole waters have?

Borehole water has the disadvantage of not being suitable for all forms of consumption without purification. It might contain impurities, and purifying it directly from the source is impossible.

What is the electricity consumption of a borehole pump?

A borehole's electricity consumption depends on the submersible pump's size. The pump size is determined by the client's water demand, hole depth, and water yield.

According to real estate agents, boreholes significantly increase the value of your property by between R80,000 and R120,000. If you opt to take this route, you must account for the sporadic maintenance charges apart from the borehole drilling prices in South Africa.

