Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso Simelane, has opened up about the drama between the Gqom artist and Mampintsha's family

Nondumiso addressed the criticism Babes faced from Mpintsho's mother about her questionable behaviour following the burial of the late Big Nuz member

The overprotective sister said the singer's in-laws shouldn't expect her to mourn the normal way because her deceased husband begged her not to

Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso Simelane, is tired of people criticising the singer's unusual way of mourning.

Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso Simelane, says Mampintsha's final wish was for the singer to continue living her best life, even when he's not around. Image: @babes_wodumo

The Wololo hitmaker's husband, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, died on 24 December 2022 after suffering a minor stroke. Shortly after the burial, Babes revived her career by accepting gigs.

According to Nondumiso, while a widow going to clubs a few days after her husband died may be considered culturally inappropriate, it was an agreement between the two lovers. She opened up to TshisaLIVE saying:

“This is based on an agreement she had with her husband. They were watching 1 Magic's Lingashoni series and he said, 'Baby, when I die, I don't want to see candles and you crying, sitting on the mattress or wearing inzilo [mourners clothing]. Don't mourn for me. Honour me by living the life I know you for."

Nondumiso added that Mampintsha's family is aware of the agreements, hence Mpintsho's dad drove Babes to her first gig after the death.

“There are agreements that two lovers make, she knows what her husband requested. The Maphumulo family even said, Our son did tell us, be free and go work."

Babes Wodumo receives praise for her NYE lit performance

Babes Wodumo was applauded for picking herself up after Mampintsha died. A day after her husband's funeral, the Gqom singer performed at a packed New Year's Eve party.

Mampintsha’s mom furious with Babes Wodumo after their brief reconciliation

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, shared her thoughts about Babes Wodumo taking gigs at clubs, drinking and partying so soon after her son's funeral.

The grieving mother spoke to Zimoja Lezinto and bashed the Gqom singer for not following traditional mourning customs.

She further added that, even though she's not a strict traditionalist, certain rules need to be respected, reported ZAlebs.

