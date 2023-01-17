Babes Wodumo has set her differences aside with her mother-in-law Zama Gumede and sent a condolence message

The Wololo hitmaker took to her late husband Mampintsha's Facebook page to pay her final respects to Zama

She shared a snap of her late mother-in-law and her son Sponge and said she should rest in peace

Babes Wodumo and Zamanguni Gumede may not have seen eye to eye many times, but they had forgiven each other and were starting over a clean slate.

Babes Wodumo has taken to social media to mourn her mother-in-law Zamanguni Gumede's passing. Image: @babes_wodumo.

Source: Instagram

Zamanguni's passing came as a shock to many, despite reports that she had suffered a stroke after her son's death in December last year.

Babes Wodumo bids farewell to Zama Gumede

Taking to Mampintsha Shimora's Facebook page, Babes Wodumo shared a touching farewell message to her mother-in-law. According to ZAlebs, she said Sponge's grandmother should greet her husband when she gets to the other side. She wrote:

"RIP Gogo Ka sponge ungikhonzele kumnyeni Wami. lala kahle MaGumede."

In another post, Babes shared a throwback video of their fun times with Zama Gumede and Mampintsha.

Fans weigh in on the posts

Social media users shared mixed reactions. Some hailed Babes Wodumo for choosing to mourn her mother-in-law, while others said people should learn from her, that you can lose a loved one any minute therefore, don't hold grudges.

@Katiso Msomi wrote:

"She died the day her son died, is just that her soul took few weeks to depart from the body. RIP GOGO."

@Zubaidah Seymour Mahlangu added:

"Gogo couldn't handle the pain of losing her only son. This is so heartbreaking ."

@Tshedza Mushumi Tshisevhe noted:

"Children are the anchors that hold a mother to life you will understand it one-day because you also have one."

@Mthobisi Mfoka Langa said:

"God works differently. Look how many years you haven’t been seeing with her eye to eye, now you have forgiven her and God decide to do His will. You are a person we can learn from Babes. Forgiveness is everything. Stay blessed dadewethu!!!"

