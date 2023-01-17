Mampintsha's family is struggling to come to terms with his mother Zama Gumede's passing, barely a month after his death

The late kwaito star's sister Pinki, who was taking care of their mother after Shimora's passing, said she was devastated

She also narrated what happened during her mother's last hours on earth, including her final words to her

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

South Africa woke up to the devastating news of Zama Gumede's death three weeks after her son Mampintsha Shimora's untimely death.

Mampintsha’s sister Pinki has shared her mother Zama Gumede's final words before her death. Image: @Mampintsha/Facebook and @state_channel/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Mampintsha died on Christmas eve last year after reportedly suffering a minor stroke.

Mampintsha's sister devastated by her mother's death

Losing a mother is one of the most painful things in the world. Pinki had to go through the pain of losing her mom a few weeks after losing her brother. According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star narrated what happened on the day Zama Gumede died. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"She called us at 10pm to come visit her at the hospital, me and my children. When we arrived she said she wanted to say her last goodbyes. She left us at 11pm."

She added that Zama instructed her to take care of the children and that she will miss Mampintsha's son Sponge. She added:

"She held our hands and gave us all a message. She said she was saying goodbye. Her last words to me were that I should look after the children and she will miss Mampintsha’s son."

Zama Gumede was not coping with Mampintsha's death

TimesLIVE reported that the late kwaito star's sister said her mother's illness got serious soon after Mampintsha's death. She was reportedly admitted to the hospital. Pinki shared that:

"She is not taking Mandla’s death well. She started feeling ill before him but got worse when he was admitted to the hospital."

Sonia Booth’s cheesecake saga trends again after complaining about Stage 6 loadshedding, SA cracks jokes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it seems like Mzansi will never forget Sonia Booth's cheesecake saga. Twitter users seized the opportunity to use her complaint about Stage 6 loadshedding to joke about her husband's infidelity.

Last year, the former beauty queen went viral after revealing her husband, Matthew Booth's unfaithfulness on social media.

Among the many things the frustrated wife revealed was a cheesecake baked by the former Bafana Bafana player in the early hours of the morning for his side chick, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News