A collective of trans and gender-diverse organisations has issued a statement responding to poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai

This came after Ntsiki took to Twitter to question why trans women are offered space in women-only spaces

Ntsiki's tweet ruffled many feathers and she has since been dragged and called out for being "reckless" on social media

Ntsiki Mazwai wages war with the trans community. Images: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she does not see transwomen as women after one tweep responded to her statement about transwomen having access to spaces meant for women.

The poet added that the transgender conversation is uncomfortable and difficult to have, but it is also necessary.

A collective of trans and gender-diverse organisations responds to Ntsiki Mazwai

The organisations have labelled Ntsiki's tweet as problematic and hurtful.

"We, as the organisations that exist to ensure that the human right of all members of the LGBTIQ community are respected and upheld, our collective call for Mazwai to remove this dangerous post and apologies to the trans community."

Ntsiki has since deleted the tweet saying it was the right thing to do.

Other people have also shared their different views, and here are a few reactions.

@OmniPhiwe commented:

"Ntsiki is not entirely wrong, seems like we are obsessed with opposing nature. 1000 Years from now they'll be a new breed of human, perhaps a dozen of virg*n Marys too."

@Mluko4 said:

"Why should Ntsiki recognize them as women when they aren't?"

@Thekaisertruth wrote:

"Women you are under attack. Soon, men who fail in their fields will change their gender, become women and have it all. Unfortunately, we men cannot play a leading role, it's your fight. You females must lead it."

@jadesilverwon:

"Trans men are men. Trans women are women. ."

