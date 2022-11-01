Social media users were at a loss for words when they came across pictures of the late HHP's son Leano

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The young lad could easily be mistaken for his legendary father as he looks like Jabba's clone

Peeps said Leano needs to venture into music and carry the name of his late father forward

HHP may be gone, but his memory lives on forever. Social media users were taken aback when they saw pictures of the late rapper, real name Jabulani Tsambo's grown son, Leano Tsambo.

Social media users can't get over how HHP’s son Leano looks like his late father. Image: @Atah_Official.

Source: Twitter

Peeps said they had to look twice to confirm that they were not seeing a ghost because Leano looks like his father.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to ZAlebs, Twitter users pointed out that Leano's dressing and physical features made him his father's clone. Many said they wished the young man would venture into music to continue his father's legacy.

@MissNkomonde said:

"I looked and looked again,then I increased my brightness ngeke nguye HHP lo?!"

@edmanestro commented:

"That is why it is very important to make a child no matter your financial status. So that when God remembers you, your family and friends will always remember you through your kids /child. They won't forget you for ever. May his soul continues to rest in peace."

@ChardonnayGhel wrote:

"The child is someone else's. But ironically, his mother's name was also Lerato. And the saddest thing is that she (his mother Lerato) passed away about a month after HHP passed on he literally became an orphan in a month."

@Calvin_Rib added:

"He didn't get anything from his father's inheritance, the girlfriend took everything sad."

Lerato Sengadi pens touching post to mark 4th anniversary of HHP's passing: "I choose to celebrate your life"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Lerato Sengadi is keeping her late husband HHP's memory alive by always remembering him.

She recently shared a touching tribute on her page to mark the 4th anniversary of the legendary rapper's death.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner shared a sweet snap alongside HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo alongside a touching caption. She said she was celebrating the Jabba hitmaker's life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News