A video of Skomota having a serious discussion with representatives from Mamelodi Sundowns is making the rounds

Mzansi joked that the dancer was being pitched a coaching gig with the famous team

Netizens couldn't help but wonder what was discussed, let alone with Skomota, and look forward to finding out whatever it is

Netizens joked that Skomota is the new Mamelodi Sundowns coach. Images: Facebook/ Skomota NgwanaSesi, Instagram/ sundownsfc

Source: UGC

It looks like Skomota is making another business move after being seen in the middle of a discussion with Mamelodi Sundowns representatives.

Skomota in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns

Something seems to be on the horizon for Skomota's career, and people are curious to know what he has coming up.

The dancer-turned-DJ was recently seen in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns representatives, and unlike most of his interactions, there were no jokes or dancing.

He and the team's staff had what appeared to be a serious discussion in the middle of a soccer field, though the contents of their chat could not be deciphered.

Twitter (X) user _BlackZA shared the video and joked that Sundowns was in talks with a potential new coach, Skomota:

"Sundowns is in talks with a new coach."

Mzansi reacts to Skomota's video

Netizens were in stitches and joked that Skomo was what the team needed to thrive:

Remoratiiile wrote:

"The new incoming sporting director. Skomota was not joking when he said, "A re kopaneng Mamelodi Sundowns.' I love this for him."

2Thabo said:

"Skomota is a star. Already in the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team."

NkosazanaFather joked:

"The new coach is looking into coaching the ladies' side by the looks of things."

CaptainMyza was relieved:

"It's about time!"

KZengwah98 posted:

'The brother might be down, but the team is up."

Remoratiiile predicted:

"Skomota will deliver the CAF ka shoe shine and piano. 4-4-2 formation ngwana ka.

Skomota and Mas Musiq hit the decks in cool video

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the dancer pairing up with Mas Musiq on the decks.

Mzansi was impressed with the pair's chemistry and couldn't get enough of their cool interaction during their shared set.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News