Tbo Touch Celebrates Son Zuri’s Presenting Gig on Mzansi Magic Playroom: “Such an Amazing Show”
- Tbo Touch's son, Zuri, recently bagged an amazing presenting gig on Mzansi Magic Playroom
- The media personality is proud to see his little man following in his footsteps and says he's a natural
- Mzansi praised Touch for giving his son great opportunities and couldn't wait to see more of him
- Briefly News caught up with Tbo Touch, who spoke about setting a good example for his kids
It looks like Tbo Touch's son is going to give him a run for his money in a few years!
Tbo Touch celebrates son's presenting gig
Tbo Touch is a proud father after his mini-me, Zuri, followed in his footsteps as a presenter.
The Replenishment Concert founder was filled with pride, bragging about his little man's new presenting gig on Mzansi Magic Playroom, claiming that he was a better media personality than he was:
"One thing for certain: Zuri is a better media personality than I am. A big S/O to the @play_room300 team for such an amazing show.
"Thank you for letting me spend a day in Zuri’s shoes; I had so much. I can’t wait to watch the show at 4 PM today. Let’s do this!"
Speaking to Briefly News, Touch said he wanted to set a good example for his children and instil worthwhile values in them.
He shared a cool video of Zuri doing his thing with his co-host on the kids' show:
Mzansi shows love to Tbo Touch
Netizens admired Touch for helping his son land great opportunities:
zen_tab was impressed:
"He’s definitely your son."
unathi_mshengu said:
"That's why we need to work hard so our kids can have these beautiful opportunities."
melogenicmusic posted:
"Finally! I've been waiting for this moment. I knew from watching his interviews, that kid would kill presenting gigs."
drbongiwetlailane responded:
"Full of life like you. Like father, like son."
itumelengmoabi praised Touch:
"You are blessed and doing a good job raising the young king."
