Tbo Touch's son, Zuri, recently bagged an amazing presenting gig on Mzansi Magic Playroom

The media personality is proud to see his little man following in his footsteps and says he's a natural

Mzansi praised Touch for giving his son great opportunities and couldn't wait to see more of him

Briefly News caught up with Tbo Touch, who spoke about setting a good example for his kids

It looks like Tbo Touch's son is going to give him a run for his money in a few years!

Tbo Touch celebrates son's presenting gig

Tbo Touch is a proud father after his mini-me, Zuri, followed in his footsteps as a presenter.

The Replenishment Concert founder was filled with pride, bragging about his little man's new presenting gig on Mzansi Magic Playroom, claiming that he was a better media personality than he was:

"One thing for certain: Zuri is a better media personality than I am. A big S/O to the @play_room300 team for such an amazing show.

"Thank you for letting me spend a day in Zuri’s shoes; I had so much. I can’t wait to watch the show at 4 PM today. Let’s do this!"

Speaking to Briefly News, Touch said he wanted to set a good example for his children and instil worthwhile values in them.

He shared a cool video of Zuri doing his thing with his co-host on the kids' show:

Mzansi shows love to Tbo Touch

Netizens admired Touch for helping his son land great opportunities:

zen_tab was impressed:

"He’s definitely your son."

unathi_mshengu said:

"That's why we need to work hard so our kids can have these beautiful opportunities."

melogenicmusic posted:

"Finally! I've been waiting for this moment. I knew from watching his interviews, that kid would kill presenting gigs."

drbongiwetlailane responded:

"Full of life like you. Like father, like son."

itumelengmoabi praised Touch:

"You are blessed and doing a good job raising the young king."

