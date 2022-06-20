Some of SA's faves, such as Tbo touch and DJ Black Coffee, show that there is no greater evidence of the miracle of life than the gift of children who look exactly like their parents

Beloved artist Kabelo Mabalane is also on the list of fathers who look exactly like their children, alongside Zakes Bantwini and athlete Wayde van Niekerk

These five dads are smitten by their bundles of joy, and there is no doubt that they are all proud to be fathers

The nation will recognise names such as DJ Black Coffee, Tbo Touch and Kabelo Mabalane. What all these men have in common is that they made virtual copies of themselves when they had children.

Some of Mzansi's faves are amazing dads and their kids would not be mistaken for anyone else's. Image: Instagram/@kabelomabalane/@iamtbotouch/@esonaaaa

Source: Instagram

Here's a list of five Mzansi celebrity dads who look exactly like their adorable offspring.

1. DJ Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee and his son Esona Maphumulo, are practically twins. Esona was born on 18 August and is 23 years old.

According to EWN, Esona not only looks the part in his uncanny resemblance to DJ Black Coffee but is also pursuing a similar career to his father.

2. Zakes Bantwini

Zakes Bantwini and his son Shaka look absolutely adorable together. Shaka Madida was born on 21 November and is now six years old.

The superstar father always shows up for his children. Nandi Ngoma was in awe of her son's 5th birthday, where Zakes went all-out.

3. Tbo Touch

Musician Tbo Touch is the father of Ruri Molefe. Tbo Touch's son was born on 28 August and the musician considers Ruri his best friend, son and little brother all rolled into one.

4. Kabelo Mabalane

Kabelo Mabalane and his daughter Zoe Mabalane are each other's spitting image. Zoe was born on 28 March and is now seven years old.

Kabelo has a cute tradition of going on regular coffee dates with his daughter at their "their favourite joint", Lexi's Eatery. Kabelo shares almost every date he has with his daughter on Instagram.

5. Wayde van Niekerk

Olympic medal-winning athlete Wayde van Niekerk had his first Father's Day in 2022. Wayde van Niekerk is Elijah Luca's father, born in November 2021, reports EWN. The newest addition in his family is already starting to look a lot like him.

