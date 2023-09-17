South Africans are still reeling from the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his emotional send-off

The speech delivered by Buthelezi's grandchild and musician Toya Delazy at the service was one of the highlights for Mzansi

Toya trended on social media, and people said they were moved by her heartfelt tribute to the former IFP leader

Toya Delazy trended after her speech at Mangosuthu Buthelezis' funeral. Image: @toyadelazy

South Africa continues to mourn the loss of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and netizens reflected on his funeral proceedings that happened on 16 September in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Toya Delazy's touching tribute

Toya Delazy, the musician and Buthelezi's grandchild delivered a moving speech at the service that captured the nation's attention.

Toya's heartfelt tribute to the former IFP leader resonated deeply with many, leading to her trending on X/Twitter. She also shared a video of her addressing the thousands of mourners on her Instagram account.

Mzansi admires Toya and Buthelezi's bond

Surprisingly, many people were unaware of the family connection between the My City hitmaker and the legendary politician until her televised speech.

Social media users expressed their shock and appreciation for her eloquent tribute. Some touched on Toya's close relationship with Buthelezi.

Read some of the comments below:

@sbngmjl mentioned:

"The fact that Mangosuthu Buthelezi is a traditional man but openly accepted Toya Delazy's sexuality says a lot about him. "

@sulezi10 stated:

"I didn't know Toya Delazy was the granddaughter of the child of enter again."

@MnqarhwanaL wrote:

"Toya Delazy did not shy away from her grandfather's past, she spoke well. She is smart."

@pamunzi stated:

"Some folk are yet to know that Buthelezi is Toya Delazy's grandpa. He raised her as her folk died young. A man of character no doubt."

@Roselynndlovu2 asked:

"Am I the only one who didn't know that #toyadelazy is the Granddaughter of Mangosuthu Buthelezi?"

@Only_Botake tweeted:

"Toya Delazy's accent will always leave me wanting."

@BrettFishA

"Did not know that Toya Delazy was related, wow interesting speech."

