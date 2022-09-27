Somizi Mhlongo will have his birthday party in early 2023, and the reality star is wasting no time in making preparations

The Beloved South African celebrity is planning to have a big festival for his special day, and both celebrities and his fans will be in attendance

Supporters of Somizi were excited to hear that they could celebrate with their favourite as they flooded comments with promises that they would definitely come

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Somizi Mhlongo is not taking chances with his big birthday that is coming up. The reality star has already made an announcement three months before the planned concert to celebrate his life so far.

Somizi Mhlongo gave fans a date when they could celebrate his birthday with him in 2023. Image: Instagram/@somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi took to social media to let everyone know they should mark their calendars to get ready for January 2023. Fans could not contain their excitement after finding out that they will be able to join their favourite media personality when he enters his 50s.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

What does Somizi have planned for his birthday?

Somizi will turn 50 on 23 December, 2023 and he took to social media to let peeps know what he will get up to. According to ZAlebs, the multi-talented Somizi will host what he is calling his Golden Jubilee on 23 January 2023. To his fans, he said:

"You guys have also played a huge role in my life and career and still here with me moving forward….. so I called all my friends in the arts industry to join me on stage in front of thousands of my supporters watching live. It’s gonna be a concert to remember for years to come."

Somizi said he is also celebrating 40 years in the South African entertainment space. In an Instgram post, he explained that he thought it was fitting to mark an important year of his life with all his fans in attendance, leaving many fans excited.

@marciam28 commented:

"I'm sure the outfit is going to be out of this world."

@maela800 commented:

"I am there. A day before my birthday."

@mothaswazi commented:

"Nice one I love it."

@mkhululingubane commented:

"We definitely coming through for this."

@andrepitse commented:

"This I’m not missing… see you soon Somgaga. Botswana in the house."

@biso.bande commented:

"Talking about booking in an advance... already in 2023 whilst 22 is still here. WOW.! "

"I can't stop crying": SA reacts to 'Idols SA' top 8's spectacular performances

Briefly News previously reported that Idols SA reminded fans of the good ol' days after competitors performed some timeless classics.

The top eight performed hits from famous legends, including Mariah Carey, The Beatles, Mafikizolo, and Luther Vandross.

According to ZAlebs, more than seven million voters decided that Nozi, CeeJay, Zee, Kabelo, Ty Loner, Thapelo, Mpilo, and Noxolo would proceed to the next round, while Tesmin-Robyn’s had to leave the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News