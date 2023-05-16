The Soweto man who killed and dismembered his ex-girlfriend has been handed a life sentence for the gruesome murder

Tshepang Pitse's uncle said he is satisfied with Flavio Hlabangwane's sentence claiming the family finally had justice

Hlanbangwane was arrested in 2021 after his new girlfriend found Pitse dismembered body in his fridge

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tshepang Pitse has finally received justice for their loved one's tragic murder after her killer was slapped with a life sentence.

Convicted murderer Flavio Hlabangwane has been handed a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend Tshepang Pitse. Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Twitter & Stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Plam Ridge Magistrate's Court sentenced murderer Flavio Hlabangwane to 10 years for defeating the ends of justice and 15 years for violating a corpse.

Pitse's uncle says Soweto man's life sentence has brought family justice

Pitse's uncle, Edward, welcomed the hefty sentence claiming he is satisfied with the judge's decision, SowetanLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Edward said:

"We are not going to get our child back, but we are happy that justice has been served."

Soweto man dismembered ex-girlfriend and hid body parts in fridge

Hlabangwane was Pitse's ex-boyfriend at the time of the gruesome murder. The convicted murderer was arrested in November 2021 after his new girlfriend discovered Pitse's body parts inside Hlabangwe's fridge, News24 reported.

Pitse's uncle slammed the murderer, claiming he didn't believe Hlabangwane felt remorse for cutting Pitse's life short.

He said the man still refuses to tell the family where the rest of their loved one's body parts are, adding:

"He should tell us why he killed her and where the torso is so that we can get closure."

South Africans celebrate Soweto murderer's life sentence

Below are some comments:

Lesly London praised:

"Good riddance and good judgement. This type of judgements must also be given to drug dealers because they are killing thousands of lives annually!"

@TheWorldofHein added:

"Good. Our men must stop believing they own our women!! We don’t!"

@MwanaWaGwendaz questioned:

"Why are south african men always killing their girlfriends?"

@disturedhun celebrated:

"At least some good news from the justice system for once."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Justice served he knew what the consequences were."

@Khennss commented:

"I’ve been waiting for this day to finally come! He deserves it"

Woman gets life sentence for ordered hit on hubby to cash in on insurance policies: “Justice served”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 47-year-old woman who plotted her husband’s murder was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Phumaphi Gloria Gwebu paid R20 000 when she ordered a hitman to kill her husband to rake in insurance cash-outs. Her jail sentence was handed down at the Mpumalanga High Court on Monday, 13 March.

Her 52-year-old husband, Sipho Shadrack Dimba, was killed in December 2019 when hitmen strangled him in his bed. They later dumped his body in a river, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News