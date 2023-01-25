Flavio Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to killing and dismembering the body of his cousin and lover, Tshepang Pitse

Following her murder, he allegedly hid her head in a shallow grave and kept her arms and legs in a freezer on his property

Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to charges of murder, defeating or obstructing the course of justice and violating a corpse

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court heard murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to killing and dismembering the body of his cousin and lover, Tshepang Pitse.

Murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to murdering and butchering his girlfriend. Image: Stock image & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Two years ago, the brutal murder of a 23-year-old woman rocked the country and sent shockwaves throughout. Hlabangwane said he murdered Pitse. He allegedly later hid her head in a shallow grave in Randfontein and kept her arms and legs in a freezer on his property.

During his plea, the accused kept Pitse's arms and legs inside a freezer on his property in Protea Glen. He claimed that he pushed the woman during a heated argument and she hit the back of her head on the stove corner and fell down.

Hlabangwane, then told the court that when his girlfriend stood up, she was bleeding but walked toward him. He claimed that he grabbed a knife and stabbed her in her neck and she died in seconds, according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The murder accused tried to hide the body but first cleaned up the blood on her and in the house. He claimed that he tried to move the body to his car boot but failed to do so when it occurred to him to dismember her body with a butcher’s knife.

According to IOL, Hlabangwane was arrested after his new girlfriend discovered the body parts in the freezer at his house while looking for food. She screamed after seeing the gruesome find which led community members to the house.

Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to charges of murder, defeating or obstructing the course of justice and violating a corpse. The trial will resume on Thursday, January 26.

Limpopo woman allegedly stabs twin sister to death before chopping her with axe, set to appear in court

Briefly News also reported that a 36-year-old woman who was on the run after allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death in Ga-Mogotlane village was arrested.

The murder suspect is expected to appear in the Moletlane periodical court on Monday, January 23. The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 18 and two days later the woman was arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told TimesLIVE that officers were called for a domestic violence issue and when they arrived the victim was lying in a pool of blood. The woman was found with multiple stab wounds and was certified dead on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News